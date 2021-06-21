Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: June, 21 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,403 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/8-6/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.57.

There have been 901,198 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 238.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 303.

There have been 64,624 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 4 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 59.36

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 21, there were 447 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 21, there were 447 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,922 67

Atkinson 803 20

Bacon 1,296 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,887 117

Banks 1,666 36

Barrow 8,973 141

Bartow 11,393 219

Ben Hill 1,504 62

Berrien 1,081 33

Bibb 13,557 419

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 968 35

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2,836 38

Bulloch 5,223 62

Burke 1,814 40

Butts 2,379 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3,307 32

Candler 790 38

Carroll 7,528 132

Catoosa 5,894 67

Charlton 1,277 28

Chatham 20,639 434

Chattahoochee 3,755 13

Chattooga 2,261 67

Cherokee 22,818 318

Clarke 12,934 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,562 491

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 62,037 1,005

Coffee 4,261 144

Colquitt 3,658 85

Columbia 11,225 168

Cook 1,180 40

Coweta 8,881 215

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,460 58

Dade 1,244 13

Dawson 2,768 48

DeKalb 59,094 984

Decatur 2,168 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 801 30

Dougherty 5,671 287

Douglas 12,299 186

Early 1,041 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3,901 69

Elbert 1,538 59

Emanuel 1,783 55

Evans 777 18

Fannin 2,180 61

Fayette 6,816 160

Floyd 10,078 195

Forsyth 18,303 197

Franklin 2,383 43

Fulton 83,980 1,348

Gilmer 2,563 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,826 159

Gordon 6,560 105

Grady 1,621 49

Greene 1,517 54

Gwinnett 87,851 1,129

Habersham 4,697 156

Hall 25,500 463

Hancock 843 66

Haralson 1,726 35

Harris 2,251 60

Hart 1,750 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19,750 308

Houston 10,220 207

Irwin 758 19

Jackson 8,628 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1,315 35

Jefferson 1,596 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 797 43

Jones 1,622 53

Lamar 1,369 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3,761 147

Lee 1,623 51

Liberty 3,616 63

Lincoln 534 25

Long 698 11

Lowndes 7,997 145

Lumpkin 2,856 68

Macon 631 31

Madison 2,785 47

Marion 408 22

McDuffie 1,723 43

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,572 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,553 76

Monroe 1,920 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,236 86

Muscogee 14,821 433

Newton 7,689 237

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,697 489

Oconee 3,095 66

Oglethorpe 1,219 30

Paulding 11,075 173

Peach 1,897 61

Pickens 2,593 64

Pierce 1,291 49

Pike 1,102 28

Polk 3,981 84

Pulaski 618 33

Putnam 1,818 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,580 41

Randolph 478 33

Richmond 20,412 432

Rockdale 6,231 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 833 21

Seminole 754 18

Spalding 4,237 167

Stephens 3,039 79

Stewart 899 25

Sumter 1,848 96

Talbot 400 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,881 50

Taylor 518 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 584 48

Thomas 3,677 114

Tift 3,480 101

Toombs 2,970 101

Towns 1,138 48

Treutlen 642 30

Troup 6,049 195

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,105 76

Unknown 2,257 4

Upson 1,840 112

Walker 6,745 82

Walton 8,195 241

Ware 3,083 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,649 62

Wayne 2,797 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3,014 69

Whitfield 15,004 233

Wilcox 483 30

Wilkes 693 23

Wilkinson 741 27