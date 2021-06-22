Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: June, 22 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,407 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.00.
- There have been 901,472 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 274 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 290.
- There have been 64,697 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 73 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 41.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.14
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 22, there were 448 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,923 67
Atkinson 803 20
Bacon 1,296 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,887 117
Banks 1,666 36
Barrow 8,976 141
Bartow 11,392 219
Ben Hill 1,504 62
Berrien 1,081 33
Bibb 13,560 419
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 968 35
Brooks 961 36
Bryan 2,837 38
Bulloch 5,224 62
Burke 1,818 40
Butts 2,383 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3,308 32
Candler 790 38
Carroll 7,531 132
Catoosa 5,895 67
Charlton 1,279 28
Chatham 20,646 434
Chattahoochee 3,801 13
Chattooga 2,256 67
Cherokee 22,822 318
Clarke 12,935 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,583 491
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 62,045 1,007
Coffee 4,261 144
Colquitt 3,657 85
Columbia 11,227 168
Cook 1,180 40
Coweta 8,880 215
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,460 58
Dade 1,242 13
Dawson 2,769 48
DeKalb 59,122 984
Decatur 2,169 55
Dodge 1,092 58
Dooly 802 30
Dougherty 5,673 287
Douglas 12,299 186
Early 1,041 42
Echols 364 4
Effingham 3,901 69
Elbert 1,539 59
Emanuel 1,784 55
Evans 777 18
Fannin 2,185 61
Fayette 6,823 160
Floyd 10,078 195
Forsyth 18,321 197
Franklin 2,384 43
Fulton 83,994 1,348
Gilmer 2,566 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,829 159
Gordon 6,559 105
Grady 1,619 49
Greene 1,520 54
Gwinnett 87,857 1,129
Habersham 4,699 156
Hall 25,504 463
Hancock 843 66
Haralson 1,726 35
Harris 2,252 60
Hart 1,751 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19,754 308
Houston 10,225 207
Irwin 758 19
Jackson 8,628 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1,315 35
Jefferson 1,596 61
Jenkins 731 39
Johnson 797 43
Jones 1,622 53
Lamar 1,369 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3,762 147
Lee 1,621 51
Liberty 3,617 63
Lincoln 534 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8,000 145
Lumpkin 2,858 68
Macon 631 31
Madison 2,785 47
Marion 408 22
McDuffie 1,724 43
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,574 76
Miller 684 9
Mitchell 1,552 76
Monroe 1,920 88
Montgomery 739 21
Morgan 1,214 24
Murray 4,236 86
Muscogee 14,823 433
Newton 7,689 237
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,699 489
Oconee 3,095 66
Oglethorpe 1,220 30
Paulding 11,079 173
Peach 1,897 61
Pickens 2,593 64
Pierce 1,292 49
Pike 1,102 28
Polk 3,981 84
Pulaski 618 33
Putnam 1,821 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,581 42
Randolph 478 33
Richmond 20,422 432
Rockdale 6,230 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 834 21
Seminole 754 18
Spalding 4,241 167
Stephens 3,041 79
Stewart 901 25
Sumter 1,850 97
Talbot 400 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,881 50
Taylor 518 22
Telfair 734 47
Terrell 585 48
Thomas 3,673 114
Tift 3,480 101
Toombs 2,971 101
Towns 1,144 48
Treutlen 642 30
Troup 6,049 195
Turner 614 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,108 76
Unknown 2,257 4
Upson 1,840 112
Walker 6,748 82
Walton 8,196 241
Ware 3,085 152
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,649 62
Wayne 2,799 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 464 21
White 3,016 69
Whitfield 15,007 233
Wilcox 483 30
Wilkes 693 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,202 62