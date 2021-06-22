Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: June, 22 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,407 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.00.

There have been 901,472 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 274 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 290.

There have been 64,697 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 73 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 41.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.14

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 22, there were 448 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,923 67

Atkinson 803 20

Bacon 1,296 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,887 117

Banks 1,666 36

Barrow 8,976 141

Bartow 11,392 219

Ben Hill 1,504 62

Berrien 1,081 33

Bibb 13,560 419

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 968 35

Brooks 961 36

Bryan 2,837 38

Bulloch 5,224 62

Burke 1,818 40

Butts 2,383 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3,308 32

Candler 790 38

Carroll 7,531 132

Catoosa 5,895 67

Charlton 1,279 28

Chatham 20,646 434

Chattahoochee 3,801 13

Chattooga 2,256 67

Cherokee 22,822 318

Clarke 12,935 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,583 491

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 62,045 1,007

Coffee 4,261 144

Colquitt 3,657 85

Columbia 11,227 168

Cook 1,180 40

Coweta 8,880 215

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,460 58

Dade 1,242 13

Dawson 2,769 48

DeKalb 59,122 984

Decatur 2,169 55

Dodge 1,092 58

Dooly 802 30

Dougherty 5,673 287

Douglas 12,299 186

Early 1,041 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3,901 69

Elbert 1,539 59

Emanuel 1,784 55

Evans 777 18

Fannin 2,185 61

Fayette 6,823 160

Floyd 10,078 195

Forsyth 18,321 197

Franklin 2,384 43

Fulton 83,994 1,348

Gilmer 2,566 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,829 159

Gordon 6,559 105

Grady 1,619 49

Greene 1,520 54

Gwinnett 87,857 1,129

Habersham 4,699 156

Hall 25,504 463

Hancock 843 66

Haralson 1,726 35

Harris 2,252 60

Hart 1,751 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19,754 308

Houston 10,225 207

Irwin 758 19

Jackson 8,628 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1,315 35

Jefferson 1,596 61

Jenkins 731 39

Johnson 797 43

Jones 1,622 53

Lamar 1,369 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3,762 147

Lee 1,621 51

Liberty 3,617 63

Lincoln 534 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8,000 145

Lumpkin 2,858 68

Macon 631 31

Madison 2,785 47

Marion 408 22

McDuffie 1,724 43

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,574 76

Miller 684 9

Mitchell 1,552 76

Monroe 1,920 88

Montgomery 739 21

Morgan 1,214 24

Murray 4,236 86

Muscogee 14,823 433

Newton 7,689 237

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,699 489

Oconee 3,095 66

Oglethorpe 1,220 30

Paulding 11,079 173

Peach 1,897 61

Pickens 2,593 64

Pierce 1,292 49

Pike 1,102 28

Polk 3,981 84

Pulaski 618 33

Putnam 1,821 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,581 42

Randolph 478 33

Richmond 20,422 432

Rockdale 6,230 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 834 21

Seminole 754 18

Spalding 4,241 167

Stephens 3,041 79

Stewart 901 25

Sumter 1,850 97

Talbot 400 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,881 50

Taylor 518 22

Telfair 734 47

Terrell 585 48

Thomas 3,673 114

Tift 3,480 101

Toombs 2,971 101

Towns 1,144 48

Treutlen 642 30

Troup 6,049 195

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,108 76

Unknown 2,257 4

Upson 1,840 112

Walker 6,748 82

Walton 8,196 241

Ware 3,085 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,649 62

Wayne 2,799 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 464 21

White 3,016 69

Whitfield 15,007 233

Wilcox 483 30

Wilkes 693 23

Wilkinson 741 27