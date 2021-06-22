x
Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: June, 22 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,407 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.00. 
  • There have been 901,472 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 274 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 290.
  • There have been 64,697 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 73 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 41.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.14
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 22, there were 448 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,923    67

Atkinson    803    20

Bacon    1,296    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,887    117

Banks    1,666    36

Barrow    8,976    141

Bartow    11,392    219

Ben Hill    1,504    62

Berrien    1,081    33

Bibb    13,560    419

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    968    35

Brooks    961    36

Bryan    2,837    38

Bulloch    5,224    62

Burke    1,818    40

Butts    2,383    83

Calhoun    449    16

Camden    3,308    32

Candler    790    38

Carroll    7,531    132

Catoosa    5,895    67

Charlton    1,279    28

Chatham    20,646    434

Chattahoochee    3,801    13

Chattooga    2,256    67

Cherokee    22,822    318

Clarke    12,935    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,583    491

Clinch    741    25

Cobb    62,045    1,007

Coffee    4,261    144

Colquitt    3,657    85

Columbia    11,227    168

Cook    1,180    40

Coweta    8,880    215

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,460    58

Dade    1,242    13

Dawson    2,769    48

DeKalb    59,122    984

Decatur    2,169    55

Dodge    1,092    58

Dooly    802    30

Dougherty    5,673    287

Douglas    12,299    186

Early    1,041    42

Echols    364    4

Effingham    3,901    69

Elbert    1,539    59

Emanuel    1,784    55

Evans    777    18

Fannin    2,185    61

Fayette    6,823    160

Floyd    10,078    195

Forsyth    18,321    197

Franklin    2,384    43

Fulton    83,994    1,348

Gilmer    2,566    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,829    159

Gordon    6,559    105

Grady    1,619    49

Greene    1,520    54

Gwinnett    87,857    1,129

Habersham    4,699    156

Hall    25,504    463

Hancock    843    66

Haralson    1,726    35

Harris    2,252    60

Hart    1,751    39

Heard    655    17

Henry    19,754    308

Houston    10,225    207

Irwin    758    19

Jackson    8,628    139

Jasper    688    19

Jeff Davis    1,315    35

Jefferson    1,596    61

Jenkins    731    39

Johnson    797    43

Jones    1,622    53

Lamar    1,369    47

Lanier    514    9

Laurens    3,762    147

Lee    1,621    51

Liberty    3,617    63

Lincoln    534    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8,000    145

Lumpkin    2,858    68

Macon    631    31

Madison    2,785    47

Marion    408    22

McDuffie    1,724    43

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,574    76

Miller    684    9

Mitchell    1,552    76

Monroe    1,920    88

Montgomery    739    21

Morgan    1,214    24

Murray    4,236    86

Muscogee    14,823    433

Newton    7,689    237

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,699    489

Oconee    3,095    66

Oglethorpe    1,220    30

Paulding    11,079    173

Peach    1,897    61

Pickens    2,593    64

Pierce    1,292    49

Pike    1,102    28

Polk    3,981    84

Pulaski    618    33

Putnam    1,821    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,581    42

Randolph    478    33

Richmond    20,422    432

Rockdale    6,230    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    834    21

Seminole    754    18

Spalding    4,241    167

Stephens    3,041    79

Stewart    901    25

Sumter    1,850    97

Talbot    400    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,881    50

Taylor    518    22

Telfair    734    47

Terrell    585    48

Thomas    3,673    114

Tift    3,480    101

Toombs    2,971    101

Towns    1,144    48

Treutlen    642    30

Troup    6,049    195

Turner    614    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,108    76

Unknown    2,257    4

Upson    1,840    112

Walker    6,748    82

Walton    8,196    241

Ware    3,085    152

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,649    62

Wayne    2,799    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    464    21

White    3,016    69

Whitfield    15,007    233

Wilcox    483    30

Wilkes    693    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,202    62

