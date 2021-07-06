Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, June 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,190 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29. There have been 897,864 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 201 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 302.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/22), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 493.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 201 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 302.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/22), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 493. There have been 64,055 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 59.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 59.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 7, there were 577 current hospitalizations – a increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,926 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1,292 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,883 117

Banks 1,660 38

Barrow 8,931 137

Bartow 11,381 217

Ben Hill 1,508 61

Berrien 1,074 33

Bibb 13,496 417

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 959 35

Brooks 959 36

Bryan 2,798 38

Bulloch 5,304 64

Burke 1,806 40

Butts 2,370 81

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3,273 32

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7,495 132

Catoosa 5,867 65

Charlton 1,251 27

Chatham 20,551 436

Chattahoochee 3,620 13

Chattooga 2,260 65

Cherokee 22,746 315

Clarke 12,905 141

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,425 482

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61,794 996

Coffee 4,257 141

Colquitt 3,616 84

Columbia 11,182 165

Cook 1,168 40

Coweta 8,841 212

Crawford 520 19

Crisp 1,457 58

Dade 1,250 13

Dawson 2,766 46

DeKalb 58,852 971

Decatur 2,162 55

Dodge 1,091 57

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5,657 286

Douglas 12,255 183

Early 1,033 43

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,871 66

Elbert 1,535 59

Emanuel 1,761 55

Evans 774 17

Fannin 2,155 62

Fayette 6,796 160

Floyd 10,077 193

Forsyth 18,204 192

Franklin 2,374 43

Fulton 83,604 1,330

Gilmer 2,525 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,807 159

Gordon 6,551 106

Grady 1,601 49

Greene 1,517 54

Gwinnett 87,672 1,115

Habersham 4,679 153

Hall 25,336 458

Hancock 843 65

Haralson 1,723 35

Harris 2,240 59

Hart 1,724 38

Heard 653 17

Henry 19,636 307

Houston 10,192 204

Irwin 740 18

Jackson 8,605 136

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,306 35

Jefferson 1,594 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1,609 52

Lamar 1,365 47

Lanier 511 9

Laurens 3,748 147

Lee 1,620 50

Liberty 3,598 62

Lincoln 525 25

Long 691 12

Lowndes 7,950 145

Lumpkin 2,844 66

Macon 626 30

Madison 2,782 47

Marion 406 20

McDuffie 1,710 42

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,561 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,551 74

Monroe 1,911 88

Montgomery 733 20

Morgan 1,209 24

Murray 4,242 84

Muscogee 14,754 422

Newton 7,678 233

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,951 484

Oconee 3,086 66

Oglethorpe 1,214 29

Paulding 11,015 172

Peach 1,894 57

Pickens 2,573 64

Pierce 1,283 45

Pike 1,092 28

Polk 3,979 83

Pulaski 614 33

Putnam 1,812 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,570 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,347 428

Rockdale 6,194 154

Schley 211 5

Screven 825 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,204 163

Stephens 3,018 78

Stewart 830 25

Sumter 1,836 95

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,868 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 730 45

Terrell 583 47

Thomas 3,650 114

Tift 3,472 99

Toombs 2,971 101

Towns 1,127 45

Treutlen 635 28

Troup 6,031 194

Turner 613 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,086 72

Unknown 2,292 5

Upson 1,832 111

Walker 6,714 81

Walton 8,165 239

Ware 3,072 151

Warren 390 17

Washington 1,644 62

Wayne 2,783 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3,008 68

Whitfield 14,961 231

Wilcox 481 30

Wilkes 683 23

Wilkinson 738 27