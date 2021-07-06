x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, June 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,190 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29. 
  • There have been 897,864 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 201 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 302.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/22), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 493.  
  • There have been 64,055 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 59.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current  statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 7, there were 577 current hospitalizations – a increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,926    67

Atkinson    794    20

Bacon    1,292    29

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3,883    117

Banks    1,660    38

Barrow    8,931    137

Bartow    11,381    217

Ben Hill    1,508    61

Berrien    1,074    33

Bibb    13,496    417

Bleckley    806    34

Brantley    959    35

Brooks    959    36

Bryan    2,798    38

Bulloch    5,304    64

Burke    1,806    40

Butts    2,370    81

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3,273    32

Candler    776    38

Carroll    7,495    132

Catoosa    5,867    65

Charlton    1,251    27

Chatham    20,551    436

Chattahoochee    3,620    13

Chattooga    2,260    65

Cherokee    22,746    315

Clarke    12,905    141

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,425    482

Clinch    740    25

Cobb    61,794    996

Coffee    4,257    141

Colquitt    3,616    84

Columbia    11,182    165

Cook    1,168    40

Coweta    8,841    212

Crawford    520    19

Crisp    1,457    58

Dade    1,250    13

Dawson    2,766    46

DeKalb    58,852    971

Decatur    2,162    55

Dodge    1,091    57

Dooly    802    32

Dougherty    5,657    286

Douglas    12,255    183

Early    1,033    43

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,871    66

Elbert    1,535    59

Emanuel    1,761    55

Evans    774    17

Fannin    2,155    62

Fayette    6,796    160

Floyd    10,077    193

Forsyth    18,204    192

Franklin    2,374    43

Fulton    83,604    1,330

Gilmer    2,525    75

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,807    159

Gordon    6,551    106

Grady    1,601    49

Greene    1,517    54

Gwinnett    87,672    1,115

Habersham    4,679    153

Hall    25,336    458

Hancock    843    65

Haralson    1,723    35

Harris    2,240    59

Hart    1,724    38

Heard    653    17

Henry    19,636    307

Houston    10,192    204

Irwin    740    18

Jackson    8,605    136

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,306    35

Jefferson    1,594    60

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    793    43

Jones    1,609    52

Lamar    1,365    47

Lanier    511    9

Laurens    3,748    147

Lee    1,620    50

Liberty    3,598    62

Lincoln    525    25

Long    691    12

Lowndes    7,950    145

Lumpkin    2,844    66

Macon    626    30

Madison    2,782    47

Marion    406    20

McDuffie    1,710    42

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,561    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,551    74

Monroe    1,911    88

Montgomery    733    20

Morgan    1,209    24

Murray    4,242    84

Muscogee    14,754    422

Newton    7,678    233

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,951    484

Oconee    3,086    66

Oglethorpe    1,214    29

Paulding    11,015    172

Peach    1,894    57

Pickens    2,573    64

Pierce    1,283    45

Pike    1,092    28

Polk    3,979    83

Pulaski    614    33

Putnam    1,812    56

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,570    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,347    428

Rockdale    6,194    154

Schley    211    5

Screven    825    21

Seminole    750    18

Spalding    4,204    163

Stephens    3,018    78

Stewart    830    25

Sumter    1,836    95

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,868    46

Taylor    515    22

Telfair    730    45

Terrell    583    47

Thomas    3,650    114

Tift    3,472    99

Toombs    2,971    101

Towns    1,127    45

Treutlen    635    28

Troup    6,031    194

Turner    613    34

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,086    72

Unknown    2,292    5

Upson    1,832    111

Walker    6,714    81

Walton    8,165    239

Ware    3,072    151

Warren    390    17

Washington    1,644    62

Wayne    2,783    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    462    21

White    3,008    68

Whitfield    14,961    231

Wilcox    481    30

Wilkes    683    23

Wilkinson    738    27

Worth    1,201    61

