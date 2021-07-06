Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, June 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,190 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29.
- There have been 897,864 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 201 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/25-6/7), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 302.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/22), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 493.
- There have been 64,055 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 59.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 7, there were 577 current hospitalizations – a increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,926 67
Atkinson 794 20
Bacon 1,292 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,883 117
Banks 1,660 38
Barrow 8,931 137
Bartow 11,381 217
Ben Hill 1,508 61
Berrien 1,074 33
Bibb 13,496 417
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 959 35
Brooks 959 36
Bryan 2,798 38
Bulloch 5,304 64
Burke 1,806 40
Butts 2,370 81
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3,273 32
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7,495 132
Catoosa 5,867 65
Charlton 1,251 27
Chatham 20,551 436
Chattahoochee 3,620 13
Chattooga 2,260 65
Cherokee 22,746 315
Clarke 12,905 141
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,425 482
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61,794 996
Coffee 4,257 141
Colquitt 3,616 84
Columbia 11,182 165
Cook 1,168 40
Coweta 8,841 212
Crawford 520 19
Crisp 1,457 58
Dade 1,250 13
Dawson 2,766 46
DeKalb 58,852 971
Decatur 2,162 55
Dodge 1,091 57
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5,657 286
Douglas 12,255 183
Early 1,033 43
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,871 66
Elbert 1,535 59
Emanuel 1,761 55
Evans 774 17
Fannin 2,155 62
Fayette 6,796 160
Floyd 10,077 193
Forsyth 18,204 192
Franklin 2,374 43
Fulton 83,604 1,330
Gilmer 2,525 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,807 159
Gordon 6,551 106
Grady 1,601 49
Greene 1,517 54
Gwinnett 87,672 1,115
Habersham 4,679 153
Hall 25,336 458
Hancock 843 65
Haralson 1,723 35
Harris 2,240 59
Hart 1,724 38
Heard 653 17
Henry 19,636 307
Houston 10,192 204
Irwin 740 18
Jackson 8,605 136
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,306 35
Jefferson 1,594 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1,609 52
Lamar 1,365 47
Lanier 511 9
Laurens 3,748 147
Lee 1,620 50
Liberty 3,598 62
Lincoln 525 25
Long 691 12
Lowndes 7,950 145
Lumpkin 2,844 66
Macon 626 30
Madison 2,782 47
Marion 406 20
McDuffie 1,710 42
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,561 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,551 74
Monroe 1,911 88
Montgomery 733 20
Morgan 1,209 24
Murray 4,242 84
Muscogee 14,754 422
Newton 7,678 233
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,951 484
Oconee 3,086 66
Oglethorpe 1,214 29
Paulding 11,015 172
Peach 1,894 57
Pickens 2,573 64
Pierce 1,283 45
Pike 1,092 28
Polk 3,979 83
Pulaski 614 33
Putnam 1,812 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,570 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,347 428
Rockdale 6,194 154
Schley 211 5
Screven 825 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4,204 163
Stephens 3,018 78
Stewart 830 25
Sumter 1,836 95
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,868 46
Taylor 515 22
Telfair 730 45
Terrell 583 47
Thomas 3,650 114
Tift 3,472 99
Toombs 2,971 101
Towns 1,127 45
Treutlen 635 28
Troup 6,031 194
Turner 613 34
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,086 72
Unknown 2,292 5
Upson 1,832 111
Walker 6,714 81
Walton 8,165 239
Ware 3,072 151
Warren 390 17
Washington 1,644 62
Wayne 2,783 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3,008 68
Whitfield 14,961 231
Wilcox 481 30
Wilkes 683 23
Wilkinson 738 27
Worth 1,201 61