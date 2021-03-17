Coronavirus in Georgia | Cases, deaths slightly up

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,997 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/4-3/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/18-3/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.21.
- There have been 838,570 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,127 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,111.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,890.
- There have been 57,635 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 122 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 17, there were 1,284 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1859 61
Atkinson 761 16
Bacon 1022 28
Baker 159 9
Baldwin 3754 107
Banks 1579 33
Barrow 8234 118
Bartow 10577 191
Ben Hill 1472 55
Berrien 1033 29
Bibb 12988 368
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 887 29
Brooks 920 36
Bryan 2578 32
Bulloch 5122 54
Burke 1705 32
Butts 2037 70
Calhoun 437 14
Camden 3101 26
Candler 730 35
Carroll 7109 127
Catoosa 5252 61
Charlton 1037 21
Chatham 19132 376
Chattahoochee 2815 10
Chattooga 2134 61
Cherokee 20993 275
Clarke 12296 121
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21798 395
Clinch 717 24
Cobb 56888 885
Coffee 4182 127
Colquitt 3391 71
Columbia 10671 155
Cook 1145 36
Coweta 8301 165
Crawford 508 15
Crisp 1337 47
Dade 1149 10
Dawson 2590 36
DeKalb 53526 832
Decatur 2075 53
Dodge 1071 56
Dooly 763 31
Dougherty 5337 269
Douglas 11178 163
Early 989 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3583 57
Elbert 1501 52
Emanuel 1703 51
Evans 743 16
Fannin 2020 51
Fayette 6301 137
Floyd 9585 166
Forsyth 16727 157
Franklin 2288 39
Fulton 76644 1137
Gilmer 2409 68
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6449 148
Gordon 6252 95
Grady 1490 45
Greene 1461 48
Gwinnett 82240 958
Habersham 4565 139
Hall 24173 394
Hancock 814 59
Haralson 1654 33
Harris 2072 50
Hart 1676 35
Heard 603 14
Henry 17881 262
Houston 9594 176
Irwin 669 18
Jackson 8179 127
Jasper 653 18
Jeff Davis 1255 37
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 711 39
Johnson 770 40
Jones 1543 47
Lamar 1273 42
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3624 140
Lee 1569 47
Liberty 2974 56
Lincoln 494 22
Long 668 10
Lowndes 7452 130
Lumpkin 2693 58
Macon 587 23
Madison 2656 42
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1600 38
McIntosh 638 14
Meriwether 1448 58
Miller 638 8
Mitchell 1480 71
Monroe 1811 84
Montgomery 708 19
Morgan 1138 17
Murray 3940 73
Muscogee 13302 353
Newton 7057 193
Oconee 2884 59
Oglethorpe 1149 27
Paulding 10129 153
Peach 1780 46
Pickens 2413 57
Pierce 1200 41
Pike 1002 23
Polk 3810 74
Pulaski 597 30
Putnam 1709 52
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1447 37
Randolph 460 32
Richmond 18965 372
Rockdale 5633 142
Schley 204 4
Screven 793 20
Seminole 716 17
Spalding 3769 139
Stephens 2902 72
Stewart 772 22
Sumter 1775 88
Talbot 372 17
Taliaferro 99 3
Tattnall 1804 42
Taylor 492 20
Telfair 697 43
Terrell 552 41
Thomas 3462 108
Tift 3381 93
Toombs 2815 92
Towns 1037 42
Treutlen 621 20
Troup 5678 165
Turner 587 30
Twiggs 499 33
Union 1970 64
Upson 1746 102
Walker 6061 73
Walton 7652 219
Ware 2912 135
Warren 366 12
Washington 1605 54
Wayne 2603 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2881 63
Whitfield 14355 218
Wilcox 460 28
Wilkes 660 17
Wilkinson 718 26
Worth 1158 58