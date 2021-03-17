Coronavirus in Georgia | Cases, deaths slightly up

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state as of March 17, 2021.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,997 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/4-3/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/18-3/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.21.

in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/4-3/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/18-3/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.21. There have been 838,570 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,127 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,111.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,890.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,127 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,111.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,890. There have been 57,635 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 122 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 122 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 17, there were 1,284 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1859 61

Atkinson 761 16

Bacon 1022 28

Baker 159 9

Baldwin 3754 107

Banks 1579 33

Barrow 8234 118

Bartow 10577 191

Ben Hill 1472 55

Berrien 1033 29

Bibb 12988 368

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 887 29

Brooks 920 36

Bryan 2578 32

Bulloch 5122 54

Burke 1705 32

Butts 2037 70

Calhoun 437 14

Camden 3101 26

Candler 730 35

Carroll 7109 127

Catoosa 5252 61

Charlton 1037 21

Chatham 19132 376

Chattahoochee 2815 10

Chattooga 2134 61

Cherokee 20993 275

Clarke 12296 121

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21798 395

Clinch 717 24

Cobb 56888 885

Coffee 4182 127

Colquitt 3391 71

Columbia 10671 155

Cook 1145 36

Coweta 8301 165

Crawford 508 15

Crisp 1337 47

Dade 1149 10

Dawson 2590 36

DeKalb 53526 832

Decatur 2075 53

Dodge 1071 56

Dooly 763 31

Dougherty 5337 269

Douglas 11178 163

Early 989 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3583 57

Elbert 1501 52

Emanuel 1703 51

Evans 743 16

Fannin 2020 51

Fayette 6301 137

Floyd 9585 166

Forsyth 16727 157

Franklin 2288 39

Fulton 76644 1137

Gilmer 2409 68

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6449 148

Gordon 6252 95

Grady 1490 45

Greene 1461 48

Gwinnett 82240 958

Habersham 4565 139

Hall 24173 394

Hancock 814 59

Haralson 1654 33

Harris 2072 50

Hart 1676 35

Heard 603 14

Henry 17881 262

Houston 9594 176

Irwin 669 18

Jackson 8179 127

Jasper 653 18

Jeff Davis 1255 37

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 711 39

Johnson 770 40

Jones 1543 47

Lamar 1273 42

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3624 140

Lee 1569 47

Liberty 2974 56

Lincoln 494 22

Long 668 10

Lowndes 7452 130

Lumpkin 2693 58

Macon 587 23

Madison 2656 42

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1600 38

McIntosh 638 14

Meriwether 1448 58

Miller 638 8

Mitchell 1480 71

Monroe 1811 84

Montgomery 708 19

Morgan 1138 17

Murray 3940 73

Muscogee 13302 353

Newton 7057 193

Oconee 2884 59

Oglethorpe 1149 27

Paulding 10129 153

Peach 1780 46

Pickens 2413 57

Pierce 1200 41

Pike 1002 23

Polk 3810 74

Pulaski 597 30

Putnam 1709 52

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1447 37

Randolph 460 32

Richmond 18965 372

Rockdale 5633 142

Schley 204 4

Screven 793 20

Seminole 716 17

Spalding 3769 139

Stephens 2902 72

Stewart 772 22

Sumter 1775 88

Talbot 372 17

Taliaferro 99 3

Tattnall 1804 42

Taylor 492 20

Telfair 697 43

Terrell 552 41

Thomas 3462 108

Tift 3381 93

Toombs 2815 92

Towns 1037 42

Treutlen 621 20

Troup 5678 165

Turner 587 30

Twiggs 499 33

Union 1970 64

Upson 1746 102

Walker 6061 73

Walton 7652 219

Ware 2912 135

Warren 366 12

Washington 1605 54

Wayne 2603 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2881 63

Whitfield 14355 218

Wilcox 460 28

Wilkes 660 17

Wilkinson 718 26