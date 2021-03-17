x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Cases, deaths slightly up

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state as of March 17, 2021.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,997 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/4-3/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/18-3/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.21.
  • There have been 838,570 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,127 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,111.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,890.
  • There have been 57,635 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 122 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 17, there were 1,284 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1859    61

Atkinson    761    16

Bacon    1022    28

Baker    159    9

Baldwin    3754    107

Banks    1579    33

Barrow    8234    118

Bartow    10577    191

Ben Hill    1472    55

Berrien    1033    29

Bibb    12988    368

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    887    29

Brooks    920    36

Bryan    2578    32

Bulloch    5122    54

Burke    1705    32

Butts    2037    70

Calhoun    437    14

Camden    3101    26

Candler    730    35

Carroll    7109    127

Catoosa    5252    61

Charlton    1037    21

Chatham    19132    376

Chattahoochee    2815    10

Chattooga    2134    61

Cherokee    20993    275

Clarke    12296    121

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21798    395

Clinch    717    24

Cobb    56888    885

Coffee    4182    127

Colquitt    3391    71

Columbia    10671    155

Cook    1145    36

Coweta    8301    165

Crawford    508    15

Crisp    1337    47

Dade    1149    10

Dawson    2590    36

DeKalb    53526    832

Decatur    2075    53

Dodge    1071    56

Dooly    763    31

Dougherty    5337    269

Douglas    11178    163

Early    989    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3583    57

Elbert    1501    52

Emanuel    1703    51

Evans    743    16

Fannin    2020    51

Fayette    6301    137

Floyd    9585    166

Forsyth    16727    157

Franklin    2288    39

Fulton    76644    1137

Gilmer    2409    68

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6449    148

Gordon    6252    95

Grady    1490    45

Greene    1461    48

Gwinnett    82240    958

Habersham    4565    139

Hall    24173    394

Hancock    814    59

Haralson    1654    33

Harris    2072    50

Hart    1676    35

Heard    603    14

Henry    17881    262

Houston    9594    176

Irwin    669    18

Jackson    8179    127

Jasper    653    18

Jeff Davis    1255    37

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    711    39

Johnson    770    40

Jones    1543    47

Lamar    1273    42

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3624    140

Lee    1569    47

Liberty    2974    56

Lincoln    494    22

Long    668    10

Lowndes    7452    130

Lumpkin    2693    58

Macon    587    23

Madison    2656    42

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1600    38

McIntosh    638    14

Meriwether    1448    58

Miller    638    8

Mitchell    1480    71

Monroe    1811    84

Montgomery    708    19

Morgan    1138    17

Murray    3940    73

Muscogee    13302    353

Newton    7057    193

Oconee    2884    59

Oglethorpe    1149    27

Paulding    10129    153

Peach    1780    46

Pickens    2413    57

Pierce    1200    41

Pike    1002    23

Polk    3810    74

Pulaski    597    30

Putnam    1709    52

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1447    37

Randolph    460    32

Richmond    18965    372

Rockdale    5633    142

Schley    204    4

Screven    793    20

Seminole    716    17

Spalding    3769    139

Stephens    2902    72

Stewart    772    22

Sumter    1775    88

Talbot    372    17

Taliaferro    99    3

Tattnall    1804    42

Taylor    492    20

Telfair    697    43

Terrell    552    41

Thomas    3462    108

Tift    3381    93

Toombs    2815    92

Towns    1037    42

Treutlen    621    20

Troup    5678    165

Turner    587    30

Twiggs    499    33

Union    1970    64

Upson    1746    102

Walker    6061    73

Walton    7652    219

Ware    2912    135

Warren    366    12

Washington    1605    54

Wayne    2603    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2881    63

Whitfield    14355    218

Wilcox    460    28

Wilkes    660    17

Wilkinson    718    26

Worth    1158    58

