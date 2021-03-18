x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state as of March 18, 2021.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,053 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/5-3/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/19-3/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86.
  • There have been 839,823 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,253 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,072.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,859.
  • There have been 57,721 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 18, there were 1,271 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1849    61

Atkinson    762    16

Bacon    1023    28

Baker    159    9

Baldwin    3755    107

Banks    1579    33

Barrow    8247    119

Bartow    10599    191

Ben Hill    1472    55

Berrien    1032    29

Bibb    12993    372

Bleckley    789    33

Brantley    889    29

Brooks    921    36

Bryan    2568    33

Bulloch    5125    56

Burke    1707    33

Butts    2042    71

Calhoun    437    14

Camden    3102    26

Candler    731    35

Carroll    7111    128

Catoosa    5260    61

Charlton    1037    21

Chatham    19139    376

Chattahoochee    2830    10

Chattooga    2134    60

Cherokee    21026    277

Clarke    12309    119

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21830    395

Clinch    717    24

Cobb    57006    887

Coffee    4182    127

Colquitt    3393    71

Columbia    10685    156

Cook    1145    36

Coweta    8312    167

Crawford    508    15

Crisp    1376    47

Dade    1150    10

Dawson    2594    36

DeKalb    53650    836

Decatur    2078    53

Dodge    1071    56

Dooly    770    31

Dougherty    5338    270

Douglas    11194    164

Early    989    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3587    58

Elbert    1501    52

Emanuel    1706    51

Evans    745    16

Fannin    2020    51

Fayette    6314    137

Floyd    9594    166

Forsyth    16751    157

Franklin    2290    39

Fulton    76787    1140

Gilmer    2410    68

Glascock    140    7

Glynn    6452    148

Gordon    6263    95

Grady    1490    45

Greene    1461    48

Gwinnett    82337    962

Habersham    4567    140

Hall    24192    396

Hancock    814    59

Haralson    1656    33

Harris    2079    50

Hart    1678    35

Heard    604    14

Henry    17912    266

Houston    9606    177

Irwin    669    18

Jackson    8192    128

Jasper    654    18

Jeff Davis    1258    37

Jefferson    1547    55

Jenkins    711    39

Johnson    772    40

Jones    1543    49

Lamar    1274    42

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3627    140

Lee    1570    48

Liberty    3054    56

Lincoln    495    22

Long    659    10

Lowndes    7464    130

Lumpkin    2696    58

Macon    587    23

Madison    2658    42

Marion    382    16

McDuffie    1603    38

McIntosh    637    14

Meriwether    1449    58

Miller    642    8

Mitchell    1481    71

Monroe    1811    84

Montgomery    708    19

Morgan    1141    18

Murray    3947    73

Muscogee    13363    356

Newton    7070    193

Oconee    2887    60

Oglethorpe    1150    27

Paulding    10141    155

Peach    1781    46

Pickens    2415    58

Pierce    1201    41

Pike    1002    23

Polk    3810    74

Pulaski    597    30

Putnam    1709    52

Quitman    78    1

Rabun    1448    37

Randolph    460    32

Richmond    18984    374

Rockdale    5642    142

Schley    204    4

Screven    793    20

Seminole    718    17

Spalding    3777    139

Stephens    2904    72

Stewart    774    22

Sumter    1775    88

Talbot    372    17

Taliaferro    99    3

Tattnall    1805    42

Taylor    492    20

Telfair    697    43

Terrell    552    41

Thomas    3464    108

Tift    3382    93

Toombs    2817    92

Towns    1037    42

Treutlen    621    20

Troup    5688    166

Turner    588    31

Twiggs    499    33

Union    1972    64

Upson    1747    102

Walker    6074    75

Walton    7666    219

Ware    2915    135

Warren    366    12

Washington    1607    54

Wayne    2610    69

Webster    101    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2882    63

Whitfield    14370    218

Wilcox    461    28

Wilkes    660    17

Wilkinson    718    26

Worth    1159    58

Related Articles