Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state as of March 18, 2021.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,053 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/5-3/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/19-3/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86.

There have been 839,823 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,253 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,072.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,859.

There have been 57,721 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 18, there were 1,271 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1849 61

Atkinson 762 16

Bacon 1023 28

Baker 159 9

Baldwin 3755 107

Banks 1579 33

Barrow 8247 119

Bartow 10599 191

Ben Hill 1472 55

Berrien 1032 29

Bibb 12993 372

Bleckley 789 33

Brantley 889 29

Brooks 921 36

Bryan 2568 33

Bulloch 5125 56

Burke 1707 33

Butts 2042 71

Calhoun 437 14

Camden 3102 26

Candler 731 35

Carroll 7111 128

Catoosa 5260 61

Charlton 1037 21

Chatham 19139 376

Chattahoochee 2830 10

Chattooga 2134 60

Cherokee 21026 277

Clarke 12309 119

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21830 395

Clinch 717 24

Cobb 57006 887

Coffee 4182 127

Colquitt 3393 71

Columbia 10685 156

Cook 1145 36

Coweta 8312 167

Crawford 508 15

Crisp 1376 47

Dade 1150 10

Dawson 2594 36

DeKalb 53650 836

Decatur 2078 53

Dodge 1071 56

Dooly 770 31

Dougherty 5338 270

Douglas 11194 164

Early 989 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3587 58

Elbert 1501 52

Emanuel 1706 51

Evans 745 16

Fannin 2020 51

Fayette 6314 137

Floyd 9594 166

Forsyth 16751 157

Franklin 2290 39

Fulton 76787 1140

Gilmer 2410 68

Glascock 140 7

Glynn 6452 148

Gordon 6263 95

Grady 1490 45

Greene 1461 48

Gwinnett 82337 962

Habersham 4567 140

Hall 24192 396

Hancock 814 59

Haralson 1656 33

Harris 2079 50

Hart 1678 35

Heard 604 14

Henry 17912 266

Houston 9606 177

Irwin 669 18

Jackson 8192 128

Jasper 654 18

Jeff Davis 1258 37

Jefferson 1547 55

Jenkins 711 39

Johnson 772 40

Jones 1543 49

Lamar 1274 42

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3627 140

Lee 1570 48

Liberty 3054 56

Lincoln 495 22

Long 659 10

Lowndes 7464 130

Lumpkin 2696 58

Macon 587 23

Madison 2658 42

Marion 382 16

McDuffie 1603 38

McIntosh 637 14

Meriwether 1449 58

Miller 642 8

Mitchell 1481 71

Monroe 1811 84

Montgomery 708 19

Morgan 1141 18

Murray 3947 73

Muscogee 13363 356

Newton 7070 193

Oconee 2887 60

Oglethorpe 1150 27

Paulding 10141 155

Peach 1781 46

Pickens 2415 58

Pierce 1201 41

Pike 1002 23

Polk 3810 74

Pulaski 597 30

Putnam 1709 52

Quitman 78 1

Rabun 1448 37

Randolph 460 32

Richmond 18984 374

Rockdale 5642 142

Schley 204 4

Screven 793 20

Seminole 718 17

Spalding 3777 139

Stephens 2904 72

Stewart 774 22

Sumter 1775 88

Talbot 372 17

Taliaferro 99 3

Tattnall 1805 42

Taylor 492 20

Telfair 697 43

Terrell 552 41

Thomas 3464 108

Tift 3382 93

Toombs 2817 92

Towns 1037 42

Treutlen 621 20

Troup 5688 166

Turner 588 31

Twiggs 499 33

Union 1972 64

Upson 1747 102

Walker 6074 75

Walton 7666 219

Ware 2915 135

Warren 366 12

Washington 1607 54

Wayne 2610 69

Webster 101 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2882 63

Whitfield 14370 218

Wilcox 461 28

Wilkes 660 17

Wilkinson 718 26