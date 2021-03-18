Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, March 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,053 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/5-3/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/19-3/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 78.86.
- There have been 839,823 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,253 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,072.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,859.
- There have been 57,721 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 18, there were 1,271 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1849 61
Atkinson 762 16
Bacon 1023 28
Baker 159 9
Baldwin 3755 107
Banks 1579 33
Barrow 8247 119
Bartow 10599 191
Ben Hill 1472 55
Berrien 1032 29
Bibb 12993 372
Bleckley 789 33
Brantley 889 29
Brooks 921 36
Bryan 2568 33
Bulloch 5125 56
Burke 1707 33
Butts 2042 71
Calhoun 437 14
Camden 3102 26
Candler 731 35
Carroll 7111 128
Catoosa 5260 61
Charlton 1037 21
Chatham 19139 376
Chattahoochee 2830 10
Chattooga 2134 60
Cherokee 21026 277
Clarke 12309 119
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21830 395
Clinch 717 24
Cobb 57006 887
Coffee 4182 127
Colquitt 3393 71
Columbia 10685 156
Cook 1145 36
Coweta 8312 167
Crawford 508 15
Crisp 1376 47
Dade 1150 10
Dawson 2594 36
DeKalb 53650 836
Decatur 2078 53
Dodge 1071 56
Dooly 770 31
Dougherty 5338 270
Douglas 11194 164
Early 989 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3587 58
Elbert 1501 52
Emanuel 1706 51
Evans 745 16
Fannin 2020 51
Fayette 6314 137
Floyd 9594 166
Forsyth 16751 157
Franklin 2290 39
Fulton 76787 1140
Gilmer 2410 68
Glascock 140 7
Glynn 6452 148
Gordon 6263 95
Grady 1490 45
Greene 1461 48
Gwinnett 82337 962
Habersham 4567 140
Hall 24192 396
Hancock 814 59
Haralson 1656 33
Harris 2079 50
Hart 1678 35
Heard 604 14
Henry 17912 266
Houston 9606 177
Irwin 669 18
Jackson 8192 128
Jasper 654 18
Jeff Davis 1258 37
Jefferson 1547 55
Jenkins 711 39
Johnson 772 40
Jones 1543 49
Lamar 1274 42
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3627 140
Lee 1570 48
Liberty 3054 56
Lincoln 495 22
Long 659 10
Lowndes 7464 130
Lumpkin 2696 58
Macon 587 23
Madison 2658 42
Marion 382 16
McDuffie 1603 38
McIntosh 637 14
Meriwether 1449 58
Miller 642 8
Mitchell 1481 71
Monroe 1811 84
Montgomery 708 19
Morgan 1141 18
Murray 3947 73
Muscogee 13363 356
Newton 7070 193
Oconee 2887 60
Oglethorpe 1150 27
Paulding 10141 155
Peach 1781 46
Pickens 2415 58
Pierce 1201 41
Pike 1002 23
Polk 3810 74
Pulaski 597 30
Putnam 1709 52
Quitman 78 1
Rabun 1448 37
Randolph 460 32
Richmond 18984 374
Rockdale 5642 142
Schley 204 4
Screven 793 20
Seminole 718 17
Spalding 3777 139
Stephens 2904 72
Stewart 774 22
Sumter 1775 88
Talbot 372 17
Taliaferro 99 3
Tattnall 1805 42
Taylor 492 20
Telfair 697 43
Terrell 552 41
Thomas 3464 108
Tift 3382 93
Toombs 2817 92
Towns 1037 42
Treutlen 621 20
Troup 5688 166
Turner 588 31
Twiggs 499 33
Union 1972 64
Upson 1747 102
Walker 6074 75
Walton 7666 219
Ware 2915 135
Warren 366 12
Washington 1607 54
Wayne 2610 69
Webster 101 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2882 63
Whitfield 14370 218
Wilcox 461 28
Wilkes 660 17
Wilkinson 718 26
Worth 1159 58