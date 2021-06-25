Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 25, 2021

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,445 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/12-6/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43.

There have been 902,142 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 216 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 225.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 267.

There have been 64,852 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 54 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 25, there were 435 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1925 67

Atkinson 802 20

Bacon 1299 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3886 118

Banks 1666 36

Barrow 8987 142

Bartow 11394 218

Ben Hill 1505 62

Berrien 1084 33

Bibb 13564 419

Bleckley 811 33

Brantley 969 36

Brooks 962 36

Bryan 2838 38

Bulloch 5228 62

Burke 1819 40

Butts 2392 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3312 33

Candler 792 38

Carroll 7530 132

Catoosa 5897 67

Charlton 1282 28

Chatham 20664 435

Chattahoochee 3821 13

Chattooga 2255 67

Cherokee 22843 318

Clarke 12942 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24615 493

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 62090 1010

Coffee 4276 144

Colquitt 3663 85

Columbia 11241 168

Cook 1180 40

Coweta 8888 217

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1463 58

Dade 1242 13

Dawson 2773 48

DeKalb 59176 986

Decatur 2171 55

Dodge 1091 58

Dooly 802 30

Dougherty 5675 287

Douglas 12307 186

Early 1041 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3909 69

Elbert 1539 59

Emanuel 1779 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2191 61

Fayette 6825 160

Floyd 10080 194

Forsyth 18332 197

Franklin 2384 43

Fulton 84056 1354

Gilmer 2567 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6836 159

Gordon 6555 107

Grady 1620 50

Greene 1520 54

Gwinnett 87910 1129

Habersham 4700 156

Hall 25523 465

Hancock 844 66

Haralson 1729 35

Harris 2253 60

Hart 1751 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19772 308

Houston 10233 207

Irwin 759 19

Jackson 8631 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1319 36

Jefferson 1599 61

Jenkins 735 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1622 53

Lamar 1369 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3764 148

Lee 1621 51

Liberty 3622 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8002 145

Lumpkin 2859 68

Macon 631 31

Madison 2785 47

Marion 409 22

McDuffie 1731 44

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1577 76

Miller 684 9

Mitchell 1553 76

Monroe 1921 89

Montgomery 736 21

Morgan 1215 24

Murray 4236 85

Muscogee 14840 434

Newton 7691 238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23659 490

Oconee 3095 66

Oglethorpe 1221 30

Paulding 11088 172

Peach 1900 61

Pickens 2595 64

Pierce 1294 49

Pike 1103 28

Polk 3978 85

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1821 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1586 42

Randolph 479 33

Richmond 20447 435

Rockdale 6245 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 834 21

Seminole 755 18

Spalding 4246 167

Stephens 3042 79

Stewart 939 25

Sumter 1851 97

Talbot 401 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1882 50

Taylor 519 23

Telfair 736 47

Terrell 585 48

Thomas 3682 115

Tift 3480 101

Toombs 2978 102

Towns 1150 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6053 195

Turner 614 35

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2111 77

Unknown 2245 4

Upson 1842 112

Walker 6754 82

Walton 8200 242

Ware 3090 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1652 62

Wayne 2801 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 461 21

White 3020 70

Whitfield 15006 232

Wilcox 484 30

Wilkes 694 23

Wilkinson 741 27