x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 25, 2021

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,445 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/12-6/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43.
  • There have been 902,142 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 216 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 225.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 267.
  • There have been 64,852 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 54 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 25, there were 435 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1925    67

Atkinson    802    20

Bacon    1299    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3886    118

Banks    1666    36

Barrow    8987    142

Bartow    11394    218

Ben Hill    1505    62

Berrien    1084    33

Bibb    13564    419

Bleckley    811    33

Brantley    969    36

Brooks    962    36

Bryan    2838    38

Bulloch    5228    62

Burke    1819    40

Butts    2392    83

Calhoun    448    16

Camden    3312    33

Candler    792    38

Carroll    7530    132

Catoosa    5897    67

Charlton    1282    28

Chatham    20664    435

Chattahoochee    3821    13

Chattooga    2255    67

Cherokee    22843    318

Clarke    12942    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24615    493

Clinch    741    25

Cobb    62090    1010

Coffee    4276    144

Colquitt    3663    85

Columbia    11241    168

Cook    1180    40

Coweta    8888    217

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1463    58

Dade    1242    13

Dawson    2773    48

DeKalb    59176    986

Decatur    2171    55

Dodge    1091    58

Dooly    802    30

Dougherty    5675    287

Douglas    12307    186

Early    1041    42

Echols    364    4

Effingham    3909    69

Elbert    1539    59

Emanuel    1779    55

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2191    61

Fayette    6825    160

Floyd    10080    194

Forsyth    18332    197

Franklin    2384    43

Fulton    84056    1354

Gilmer    2567    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6836    159

Gordon    6555    107

Grady    1620    50

Greene    1520    54

Gwinnett    87910    1129

Habersham    4700    156

Hall    25523    465

Hancock    844    66

Haralson    1729    35

Harris    2253    60

Hart    1751    39

Heard    655    17

Henry    19772    308

Houston    10233    207

Irwin    759    19

Jackson    8631    139

Jasper    688    19

Jeff Davis    1319    36

Jefferson    1599    61

Jenkins    735    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1622    53

Lamar    1369    47

Lanier    514    9

Laurens    3764    148

Lee    1621    51

Liberty    3622    63

Lincoln    535    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8002    145

Lumpkin    2859    68

Macon    631    31

Madison    2785    47

Marion    409    22

McDuffie    1731    44

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1577    76

Miller    684    9

Mitchell    1553    76

Monroe    1921    89

Montgomery    736    21

Morgan    1215    24

Murray    4236    85

Muscogee    14840    434

Newton    7691    238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23659    490

Oconee    3095    66

Oglethorpe    1221    30

Paulding    11088    172

Peach    1900    61

Pickens    2595    64

Pierce    1294    49

Pike    1103    28

Polk    3978    85

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1821    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1586    42

Randolph    479    33

Richmond    20447    435

Rockdale    6245    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    834    21

Seminole    755    18

Spalding    4246    167

Stephens    3042    79

Stewart    939    25

Sumter    1851    97

Talbot    401    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1882    50

Taylor    519    23

Telfair    736    47

Terrell    585    48

Thomas    3682    115

Tift    3480    101

Toombs    2978    102

Towns    1150    48

Treutlen    642    31

Troup    6053    195

Turner    614    35

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2111    77

Unknown    2245    4

Upson    1842    112

Walker    6754    82

Walton    8200    242

Ware    3090    152

Warren    393    17

Washington    1652    62

Wayne    2801    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    461    21

White    3020    70

Whitfield    15006    232

Wilcox    484    30

Wilkes    694    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1202    62

Related Articles