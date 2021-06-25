Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 25, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,445 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/12-6/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/29-6/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43.
- There have been 902,142 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 216 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 225.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 267.
- There have been 64,852 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 54 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 25, there were 435 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1925 67
Atkinson 802 20
Bacon 1299 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3886 118
Banks 1666 36
Barrow 8987 142
Bartow 11394 218
Ben Hill 1505 62
Berrien 1084 33
Bibb 13564 419
Bleckley 811 33
Brantley 969 36
Brooks 962 36
Bryan 2838 38
Bulloch 5228 62
Burke 1819 40
Butts 2392 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3312 33
Candler 792 38
Carroll 7530 132
Catoosa 5897 67
Charlton 1282 28
Chatham 20664 435
Chattahoochee 3821 13
Chattooga 2255 67
Cherokee 22843 318
Clarke 12942 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24615 493
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 62090 1010
Coffee 4276 144
Colquitt 3663 85
Columbia 11241 168
Cook 1180 40
Coweta 8888 217
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1463 58
Dade 1242 13
Dawson 2773 48
DeKalb 59176 986
Decatur 2171 55
Dodge 1091 58
Dooly 802 30
Dougherty 5675 287
Douglas 12307 186
Early 1041 42
Echols 364 4
Effingham 3909 69
Elbert 1539 59
Emanuel 1779 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2191 61
Fayette 6825 160
Floyd 10080 194
Forsyth 18332 197
Franklin 2384 43
Fulton 84056 1354
Gilmer 2567 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6836 159
Gordon 6555 107
Grady 1620 50
Greene 1520 54
Gwinnett 87910 1129
Habersham 4700 156
Hall 25523 465
Hancock 844 66
Haralson 1729 35
Harris 2253 60
Hart 1751 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19772 308
Houston 10233 207
Irwin 759 19
Jackson 8631 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1319 36
Jefferson 1599 61
Jenkins 735 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1622 53
Lamar 1369 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3764 148
Lee 1621 51
Liberty 3622 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8002 145
Lumpkin 2859 68
Macon 631 31
Madison 2785 47
Marion 409 22
McDuffie 1731 44
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1577 76
Miller 684 9
Mitchell 1553 76
Monroe 1921 89
Montgomery 736 21
Morgan 1215 24
Murray 4236 85
Muscogee 14840 434
Newton 7691 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23659 490
Oconee 3095 66
Oglethorpe 1221 30
Paulding 11088 172
Peach 1900 61
Pickens 2595 64
Pierce 1294 49
Pike 1103 28
Polk 3978 85
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1821 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1586 42
Randolph 479 33
Richmond 20447 435
Rockdale 6245 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 834 21
Seminole 755 18
Spalding 4246 167
Stephens 3042 79
Stewart 939 25
Sumter 1851 97
Talbot 401 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1882 50
Taylor 519 23
Telfair 736 47
Terrell 585 48
Thomas 3682 115
Tift 3480 101
Toombs 2978 102
Towns 1150 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6053 195
Turner 614 35
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2111 77
Unknown 2245 4
Upson 1842 112
Walker 6754 82
Walton 8200 242
Ware 3090 152
Warren 393 17
Washington 1652 62
Wayne 2801 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 461 21
White 3020 70
Whitfield 15006 232
Wilcox 484 30
Wilkes 694 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1202 62