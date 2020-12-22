Mom bakes 100 pies to show appreciation for hospital that saved her son's life

Martin Hill had a severe case of COVID-19 along with double pneumonia. The care of workers at Piedmont Henry helped him make a full recovery.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses and doctors on COVID floors and in intensive care units see patients at their most vulnerable and touch-and-go moments.

So, it means a lot when they get to see a survivor thriving and thankful. Amid the pandemic, giving has taken on a new meaning this holiday season.

“You know everybody is experiencing a lot of loss this year,” Martin Hill said.

Martin already received the one thing that is more valuable than anything else: life

“We're here today at Piedmont Henry because they saved my life back in June,” he said. “I was diagnosed with COVID. My situation was one of the most severe - I had double pneumonia with COVID, so it was a tough battle.”

His mom baked 100 pies in appreciation for saving her son's life.

“So thankful that he recovered,” she said.

It was an idea that arose from that appreciation.

“We came up with the idea to give back, you know, why won't we give back to the people who saved my life,” he said.