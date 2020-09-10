Progress made in containing COVID-19 spread in long-term care facilities, data shows

As of Wednesday, cases connected to long-term care facilities accounted for around 4% of new reports of the virus. That's down from 13% in May.

ATLANTA — Georgia is seeing progress when it comes to containing COVID-19 among the state's most vulnerable residents.

It has been nearly one month after Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed regulations on long-term care facilities.

While cases are down, the number of lives lost from the virus remains high. The state reported 36 more deaths on Thursday, according to the latest-available state data and pictured in the graph below.

Over the course of the pandemic, the state reports that nearly 7,300 Georgians have did from COVID-19. People older than 60 years account for 94% of those who did not survive.

