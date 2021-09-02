Record hospitalizations reported for 2nd day in a row | GA COVID data

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based CDC are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,936 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 130 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 130 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.29. There have been 1,103,756 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,047 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,654.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,047 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,654.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255. There have been 73 ,777 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 2, there were 6,003 current hospitalizations – an increase of 274 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST DATA:

Appling 2479 71

Atkinson 1037 20

Bacon 1690 34

Baker 223 11

Baldwin 4703 129

Banks 2012 45

Barrow 11024 152

Bartow 13387 237

Ben Hill 1778 64

Berrien 1411 40

Bibb 17832 452

Bleckley 987 33

Brantley 1685 47

Brooks 1274 41

Bryan 4082 40

Bulloch 7366 75

Burke 2107 42

Butts 2909 85

Calhoun 574 17

Camden 5179 58

Candler 1024 39

Carroll 8783 137

Catoosa 7097 71

Charlton 1583 34

Chatham 29137 490

Chattahoochee 4376 13

Chattooga 2884 68

Cherokee 27483 342

Clarke 15360 149

Clay 217 3

Clayton 30196 540

Clinch 937 28

Cobb 73805 1098

Coffee 5627 157

Colquitt 4794 91

Columbia 13272 175

Cook 1557 44

Coweta 10885 237

Crawford 692 23

Crisp 1699 60

Dade 1575 14

Dawson 3531 50

DeKalb 69668 1031

Decatur 2909 66

Dodge 1359 57

Dooly 956 34

Dougherty 7401 316

Douglas 15056 204

Early 1432 44

Echols 385 4

Effingham 5962 89

Elbert 1749 61

Emanuel 2383 56

Evans 1040 23

Fannin 2708 73

Fayette 8433 171

Floyd 12792 208

Forsyth 22511 211

Franklin 2852 51

Fulton 99111 1416

Gilmer 3071 80

Glascock 167 7

Glynn 11112 223

Gordon 7662 125

Grady 2075 60

Greene 1952 57

Gwinnett 98039 1182

Habersham 5518 160

Hall 29436 495

Hancock 941 67

Haralson 2032 37

Harris 2765 66

Hart 2039 41

Heard 908 19

Henry 25192 341

Houston 13939 213

Irwin 861 19

Jackson 10789 152

Jasper 855 23

Jeff Davis 1648 38

Jefferson 1739 61

Jenkins 853 40

Johnson 945 43

Jones 2170 59

Lamar 1995 57

Lanier 680 10

Laurens 4951 162

Lee 2262 63

Liberty 5545 70

Lincoln 633 25

Long 1125 12

Lowndes 9964 167

Lumpkin 3729 74

Macon 768 33

Madison 3470 50

Marion 573 25

McDuffie 1980 49

McIntosh 1258 18

Meriwether 1924 82

Miller 894 9

Mitchell 1940 81

Monroe 2427 96

Montgomery 995 23

Morgan 1587 24

Murray 5163 91

Muscogee 18155 456

Newton 9507 253

Oconee 3721 68

Oglethorpe 1438 32

Paulding 13633 189

Peach 2393 65

Pickens 3050 65

Pierce 1883 59

Pike 1565 35

Polk 5148 93

Pulaski 770 34

Putnam 2329 65

Quitman 106 2

Rabun 1784 45

Randolph 540 35

Richmond 23576 458

Rockdale 7654 172

Schley 277 5

Screven 1183 23

Seminole 1101 19

Spalding 5625 183

Stephens 3609 80

Stewart 1085 26

Sumter 2408 101

Talbot 501 21

Taliaferro 122 3

Tattnall 2507 59

Taylor 662 23

Telfair 881 48

Terrell 695 50

Thomas 5163 133

Tift 4556 109

Toombs 4008 120

Towns 1388 53

Treutlen 803 33

Troup 7683 217

Turner 730 38

Twiggs 668 41

Union 2692 83

Upson 2391 113

Walker 8136 85

Walton 9617 250

Ware 4043 171

Warren 450 17

Washington 2040 66

Wayne 3933 94

Webster 135 4

Wheeler 573 23

White 3885 80

Whitfield 17285 249

Wilcox 582 32

Wilkes 766 23

Wilkinson 998 27