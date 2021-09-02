Record hospitalizations reported for 2nd day in a row | GA COVID data

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,936 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 130 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.29.
- There have been 1,103,756 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,047 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,654.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 73,777 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 2, there were 6,003 current hospitalizations – an increase of 274 hospitalizations since yesterday.
