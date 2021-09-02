x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Record hospitalizations reported for 2nd day in a row | GA COVID data

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based CDC are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close up of a doctor hand with blue glove giving support and love to a patient at hospital. Coronavirus pandemic concept.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,936 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 130 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.29.
  • There have been 1,103,756 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,047 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,654.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 73,777 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 2, there were 6,003 current hospitalizations – an increase of 274 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST DATA:

Appling  2479  71 

Atkinson  1037  20 

Bacon  1690  34 

Baker  223  11 

Baldwin  4703  129 

Banks  2012  45 

Barrow  11024  152 

Bartow  13387  237 

Ben Hill  1778  64 

Berrien  1411  40 

Bibb  17832  452 

Bleckley  987  33 

Brantley  1685  47 

Brooks  1274  41 

Bryan  4082  40 

Bulloch  7366  75 

Burke  2107  42 

Butts  2909  85 

Calhoun  574  17 

Camden  5179  58 

Candler  1024  39 

Carroll  8783  137 

Catoosa  7097  71 

Charlton  1583  34 

Chatham  29137  490 

Chattahoochee  4376  13 

Chattooga  2884  68 

Cherokee  27483  342 

Clarke  15360  149 

Clay  217  3 

Clayton  30196  540 

Clinch  937  28 

Cobb  73805  1098 

Coffee  5627  157 

Colquitt  4794  91 

Columbia  13272  175 

Cook  1557  44 

Coweta  10885  237 

Crawford  692  23 

Crisp  1699  60 

Dade  1575  14 

Dawson  3531  50 

DeKalb  69668  1031 

Decatur  2909  66 

Dodge  1359  57 

Dooly  956  34 

Dougherty  7401  316 

Douglas  15056  204 

Early  1432  44 

Echols  385  4 

Effingham  5962  89 

Elbert  1749  61 

Emanuel  2383  56 

Evans  1040  23 

Fannin  2708  73 

Fayette  8433  171 

Floyd  12792  208 

Forsyth  22511  211 

Franklin  2852  51 

Fulton  99111  1416 

Gilmer  3071  80 

Glascock  167  7 

Glynn  11112  223 

Gordon  7662  125 

Grady  2075  60 

Greene  1952  57 

Gwinnett  98039  1182 

Habersham  5518  160 

Hall  29436  495 

Hancock  941  67 

Haralson  2032  37 

Harris  2765  66 

Hart  2039  41 

Heard  908  19 

Henry  25192  341 

Houston  13939  213 

Irwin  861  19 

Jackson  10789  152 

Jasper  855  23 

Jeff Davis  1648  38 

Jefferson  1739  61 

Jenkins  853  40 

Johnson  945  43 

Jones  2170  59 

Lamar  1995  57 

Lanier  680  10 

Laurens  4951  162 

Lee  2262  63 

Liberty  5545  70 

Lincoln  633  25 

Long  1125  12 

Lowndes  9964  167 

Lumpkin  3729  74 

Macon  768  33 

Madison  3470  50 

Marion  573  25 

McDuffie  1980  49 

McIntosh  1258  18 

Meriwether  1924  82 

Miller  894  9 

Mitchell  1940  81 

Monroe  2427  96 

Montgomery  995  23 

Morgan  1587  24 

Murray  5163  91 

Muscogee  18155  456 

Newton  9507  253 

Oconee  3721  68 

Oglethorpe  1438  32 

Paulding  13633  189 

Peach  2393  65 

Pickens  3050  65 

Pierce  1883  59 

Pike  1565  35 

Polk  5148  93 

Pulaski  770  34 

Putnam  2329  65 

Quitman  106  2 

Rabun  1784  45 

Randolph  540  35 

Richmond  23576  458 

Rockdale  7654  172 

Schley  277  5 

Screven  1183  23 

Seminole  1101  19 

Spalding  5625  183 

Stephens  3609  80 

Stewart  1085  26 

Sumter  2408  101 

Talbot  501  21 

Taliaferro  122  3 

Tattnall  2507  59 

Taylor  662  23 

Telfair  881  48 

Terrell  695  50 

Thomas  5163  133 

Tift  4556  109 

Toombs  4008  120 

Towns  1388  53 

Treutlen  803  33 

Troup  7683  217 

Turner  730  38 

Twiggs  668  41 

Union  2692  83 

Upson  2391  113 

Walker  8136  85 

Walton  9617  250 

Ware  4043  171 

Warren  450  17 

Washington  2040  66 

Wayne  3933  94 

Webster  135  4 

Wheeler  573  23 

White  3885  80 

Whitfield  17285  249 

Wilcox  582  32 

Wilkes  766  23 

Wilkinson  998  27 

Worth  1584  67

Related Articles