Georgia sees dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ATLANTA — State health leaders are reporting a dramatic rise in hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 417 new hospitalizations. That number is twice as many as Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 2,786 people in the hospital sick with the virus. The graph below shows the number of new hospitalizations reported each day since the end of March.

Overall, The state reported an additional 3,871 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, which is the second highest increase to date.

The chart below shows the number of new cases reported in the state each day since mid-March. You can see that in the last few weeks, those spikes have been higher.

