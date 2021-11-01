Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 11, 2021

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,299 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/29-1/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/15-12/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79.
  • There have been 642,712 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,339 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,846.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,823.
  • There have been 44,742 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 107 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 11, there were 5,615 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1581    43

Atkinson    700    9

Bacon    907    21

Baker    136    6

Baldwin    3111    73

Banks    1279    20

Barrow    5703    74

Bartow    7489    124

Ben Hill    1313    41

Berrien    874    21

Bibb    10324    246

Bleckley    686    30

Brantley    713    20

Brooks    815    28

Bryan    1909    18

Bulloch    4081    38

Burke    1292    18

Butts    1498    49

Calhoun    362    11

Camden    2446    19

Candler    656    28

Carroll    5708    97

Catoosa    3751    40

Charlton    899    13

Chatham    14038    241

Chattahoochee    2190    1

Chattooga    1728    46

Cherokee    14979    132

Clarke    9574    67

Clay    158    3

Clayton    14926    232

Clinch    599    14

Cobb    42746    584

Coffee    3723    87

Colquitt    2694    45

Columbia    8202    95

Cook    1035    26

Coweta    6036    82

Crawford    403    7

Crisp    1059    29

Dade    827    7

Dawson    1940    18

DeKalb    39909    508

Decatur    1747    46

Dodge    949    44

Dooly    595    23

Dougherty    4415    208

Douglas    7984    102

Early    769    39

Echols    329    2

Effingham    2652    36

Elbert    1243    25

Emanuel    1545    45

Evans    622    9

Fannin    1455    37

Fayette    4330    73

Floyd    7462    110

Forsyth    11283    83

Franklin    1848    24

Fulton    58111    764

Gilmer    1828    34

Glascock    103    4

Glynn    5144    126

Gordon    4490    61

Grady    1243    29

Greene    1104    26

Gwinnett    59776    586

Habersham    3913    97

Hall    19455    242

Hancock    693    47

Haralson    1336    25

Harris    1547    31

Hart    1335    23

Heard    466    11

Henry    12869    149

Houston    7271    120

Irwin    593    12

Jackson    6005    67

Jasper    478    6

Jeff Davis    1055    32

Jefferson    1265    39

Jenkins    578    34

Johnson    625    31

Jones    1188    23

Lamar    963    28

Lanier    423    7

Laurens    3023    115

Lee    1240    34

Liberty    1948    30

Lincoln    365    11

Long    487    5

Lowndes    6422    102

Lumpkin    2123    23

Macon    437    15

Madison    1914    19

Marion    288    10

McDuffie    1141    25

McIntosh    489    8

Meriwether    1015    20

Miller    501    2

Mitchell    1247    51

Monroe    1405    61

Montgomery    608    10

Morgan    893    8

Murray    2994    42

Muscogee    10137    205

Newton    5274    125

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24320    267

Oconee    2088    41

Oglethorpe    892    15

Paulding    7061    110

Peach    1364    32

Pickens    1767    18

Pierce    983    27

Pike    749    15

Polk    2955    46

Pulaski    482    25

Putnam    1316    34

Quitman    57    1

Rabun    1181    23

Randolph    375    30

Richmond    14327    237

Rockdale    4210    72

Schley    164    2

Screven    603    11

Seminole    609    12

Spalding    2849    91

Stephens    2380    52

Stewart    625    17

Sumter    1461    73

Talbot    290    10

Taliaferro    69    0

Tattnall    1439    24

Taylor    390    14

Telfair    616    33

Terrell    467    34

Thomas    2728    83

Tift    3054    73

Toombs    2412    63

Towns    809    26

Treutlen    470    14

Troup    4465    125

Turner    513    25

Twiggs    418    16

Union    1564    45

Unknown    3580    8

Upson    1397    73

Walker    4339    56

Walton    5553    89

Ware    2430    80

Warren    254    7

Washington    1298    28

Wayne    2040    48

Webster    74    2

Wheeler    418    19

White    2315    40

Whitfield    11973    132

Wilcox    398    25

Wilkes    503    8

Wilkinson    589    18

Worth    994    38

