Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 11, 2021

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,299 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/29-1/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/15-12/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79.

There have been 642,712 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,339 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,846.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,823.

There have been 44,742 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 107 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 11, there were 5,615 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1581 43

Atkinson 700 9

Bacon 907 21

Baker 136 6

Baldwin 3111 73

Banks 1279 20

Barrow 5703 74

Bartow 7489 124

Ben Hill 1313 41

Berrien 874 21

Bibb 10324 246

Bleckley 686 30

Brantley 713 20

Brooks 815 28

Bryan 1909 18

Bulloch 4081 38

Burke 1292 18

Butts 1498 49

Calhoun 362 11

Camden 2446 19

Candler 656 28

Carroll 5708 97

Catoosa 3751 40

Charlton 899 13

Chatham 14038 241

Chattahoochee 2190 1

Chattooga 1728 46

Cherokee 14979 132

Clarke 9574 67

Clay 158 3

Clayton 14926 232

Clinch 599 14

Cobb 42746 584

Coffee 3723 87

Colquitt 2694 45

Columbia 8202 95

Cook 1035 26

Coweta 6036 82

Crawford 403 7

Crisp 1059 29

Dade 827 7

Dawson 1940 18

DeKalb 39909 508

Decatur 1747 46

Dodge 949 44

Dooly 595 23

Dougherty 4415 208

Douglas 7984 102

Early 769 39

Echols 329 2

Effingham 2652 36

Elbert 1243 25

Emanuel 1545 45

Evans 622 9

Fannin 1455 37

Fayette 4330 73

Floyd 7462 110

Forsyth 11283 83

Franklin 1848 24

Fulton 58111 764

Gilmer 1828 34

Glascock 103 4

Glynn 5144 126

Gordon 4490 61

Grady 1243 29

Greene 1104 26

Gwinnett 59776 586

Habersham 3913 97

Hall 19455 242

Hancock 693 47

Haralson 1336 25

Harris 1547 31

Hart 1335 23

Heard 466 11

Henry 12869 149

Houston 7271 120

Irwin 593 12

Jackson 6005 67

Jasper 478 6

Jeff Davis 1055 32

Jefferson 1265 39

Jenkins 578 34

Johnson 625 31

Jones 1188 23

Lamar 963 28

Lanier 423 7

Laurens 3023 115

Lee 1240 34

Liberty 1948 30

Lincoln 365 11

Long 487 5

Lowndes 6422 102

Lumpkin 2123 23

Macon 437 15

Madison 1914 19

Marion 288 10

McDuffie 1141 25

McIntosh 489 8

Meriwether 1015 20

Miller 501 2

Mitchell 1247 51

Monroe 1405 61

Montgomery 608 10

Morgan 893 8

Murray 2994 42

Muscogee 10137 205

Newton 5274 125

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24320 267

Oconee 2088 41

Oglethorpe 892 15

Paulding 7061 110

Peach 1364 32

Pickens 1767 18

Pierce 983 27

Pike 749 15

Polk 2955 46

Pulaski 482 25

Putnam 1316 34

Quitman 57 1

Rabun 1181 23

Randolph 375 30

Richmond 14327 237

Rockdale 4210 72

Schley 164 2

Screven 603 11

Seminole 609 12

Spalding 2849 91

Stephens 2380 52

Stewart 625 17

Sumter 1461 73

Talbot 290 10

Taliaferro 69 0

Tattnall 1439 24

Taylor 390 14

Telfair 616 33

Terrell 467 34

Thomas 2728 83

Tift 3054 73

Toombs 2412 63

Towns 809 26

Treutlen 470 14

Troup 4465 125

Turner 513 25

Twiggs 418 16

Union 1564 45

Unknown 3580 8

Upson 1397 73

Walker 4339 56

Walton 5553 89

Ware 2430 80

Warren 254 7

Washington 1298 28

Wayne 2040 48

Webster 74 2

Wheeler 418 19

White 2315 40

Whitfield 11973 132

Wilcox 398 25

Wilkes 503 8

Wilkinson 589 18