Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 11, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,299 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/29-1/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/15-12/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79.
- There have been 642,712 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,339 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,846.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,823.
- There have been 44,742 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 107 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 11, there were 5,615 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1581 43
Atkinson 700 9
Bacon 907 21
Baker 136 6
Baldwin 3111 73
Banks 1279 20
Barrow 5703 74
Bartow 7489 124
Ben Hill 1313 41
Berrien 874 21
Bibb 10324 246
Bleckley 686 30
Brantley 713 20
Brooks 815 28
Bryan 1909 18
Bulloch 4081 38
Burke 1292 18
Butts 1498 49
Calhoun 362 11
Camden 2446 19
Candler 656 28
Carroll 5708 97
Catoosa 3751 40
Charlton 899 13
Chatham 14038 241
Chattahoochee 2190 1
Chattooga 1728 46
Cherokee 14979 132
Clarke 9574 67
Clay 158 3
Clayton 14926 232
Clinch 599 14
Cobb 42746 584
Coffee 3723 87
Colquitt 2694 45
Columbia 8202 95
Cook 1035 26
Coweta 6036 82
Crawford 403 7
Crisp 1059 29
Dade 827 7
Dawson 1940 18
DeKalb 39909 508
Decatur 1747 46
Dodge 949 44
Dooly 595 23
Dougherty 4415 208
Douglas 7984 102
Early 769 39
Echols 329 2
Effingham 2652 36
Elbert 1243 25
Emanuel 1545 45
Evans 622 9
Fannin 1455 37
Fayette 4330 73
Floyd 7462 110
Forsyth 11283 83
Franklin 1848 24
Fulton 58111 764
Gilmer 1828 34
Glascock 103 4
Glynn 5144 126
Gordon 4490 61
Grady 1243 29
Greene 1104 26
Gwinnett 59776 586
Habersham 3913 97
Hall 19455 242
Hancock 693 47
Haralson 1336 25
Harris 1547 31
Hart 1335 23
Heard 466 11
Henry 12869 149
Houston 7271 120
Irwin 593 12
Jackson 6005 67
Jasper 478 6
Jeff Davis 1055 32
Jefferson 1265 39
Jenkins 578 34
Johnson 625 31
Jones 1188 23
Lamar 963 28
Lanier 423 7
Laurens 3023 115
Lee 1240 34
Liberty 1948 30
Lincoln 365 11
Long 487 5
Lowndes 6422 102
Lumpkin 2123 23
Macon 437 15
Madison 1914 19
Marion 288 10
McDuffie 1141 25
McIntosh 489 8
Meriwether 1015 20
Miller 501 2
Mitchell 1247 51
Monroe 1405 61
Montgomery 608 10
Morgan 893 8
Murray 2994 42
Muscogee 10137 205
Newton 5274 125
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24320 267
Oconee 2088 41
Oglethorpe 892 15
Paulding 7061 110
Peach 1364 32
Pickens 1767 18
Pierce 983 27
Pike 749 15
Polk 2955 46
Pulaski 482 25
Putnam 1316 34
Quitman 57 1
Rabun 1181 23
Randolph 375 30
Richmond 14327 237
Rockdale 4210 72
Schley 164 2
Screven 603 11
Seminole 609 12
Spalding 2849 91
Stephens 2380 52
Stewart 625 17
Sumter 1461 73
Talbot 290 10
Taliaferro 69 0
Tattnall 1439 24
Taylor 390 14
Telfair 616 33
Terrell 467 34
Thomas 2728 83
Tift 3054 73
Toombs 2412 63
Towns 809 26
Treutlen 470 14
Troup 4465 125
Turner 513 25
Twiggs 418 16
Union 1564 45
Unknown 3580 8
Upson 1397 73
Walker 4339 56
Walton 5553 89
Ware 2430 80
Warren 254 7
Washington 1298 28
Wayne 2040 48
Webster 74 2
Wheeler 418 19
White 2315 40
Whitfield 11973 132
Wilcox 398 25
Wilkes 503 8
Wilkinson 589 18
Worth 994 38