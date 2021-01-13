x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,580 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 136 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/31-1/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/17-12/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14.
  • There have been 654,356 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,662 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,869.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,989.
  • There have been 45,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 356 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 13, there were 5,721 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Gwinnett    61310    597

Fulton    59107    780

Cobb    43564    589

DeKalb    40756    518

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24026    273

Hall    19877    251

Cherokee    15291    144

Clayton    15206    238

Richmond    14543    238

Chatham    14320    257

Henry    13132    157

Whitfield    12220    136

Forsyth    11585    87

Bibb    10529    250

Muscogee    10283    208

Clarke    9789    71

Columbia    8336    99

Douglas    8140    106

Bartow    7648    133

Floyd    7591    118

Houston    7425    124

Paulding    7256    121

Lowndes    6494    103

Jackson    6195    70

Coweta    6136    86

Barrow    5958    75

Carroll    5762    100

Walton    5706    93

Newton    5396    131

Glynn    5211    126

Gordon    4581    66

Troup    4546    129

Dougherty    4487    208

Walker    4479    57

Fayette    4410    79

Rockdale    4297    77

Bulloch    4150    39

Habersham    3976    100

Catoosa    3877    42

Coffee    3762    87

Unknown    3355    9

Baldwin    3162    74

Tift    3098    76

Laurens    3073    115

Murray    3059    42

Polk    3011    48

Spalding    2918    95

Thomas    2787    84

Colquitt    2723    46

Effingham    2702    36

Camden    2483    20

Ware    2465    82

Toombs    2438    64

Stephens    2427    56

White    2380    42

Lumpkin    2199    23

Chattahoochee    2192    1

Oconee    2150    42

Wayne    2059    48

Dawson    1993    19

Liberty    1968    32

Madison    1961    20

Bryan    1944    18

Franklin    1888    25

Gilmer    1854    34

Pickens    1809    21

Decatur    1764    46

Chattooga    1752    46

Union    1595    46

Appling    1566    43

Harris    1565    32

Emanuel    1556    46

Butts    1536    50

Fannin    1507    37

Sumter    1490    74

Tattnall    1460    25

Monroe    1434    62

Upson    1407    74

Peach    1385    32

Hart    1365    23

Haralson    1352    25

Putnam    1342    34

Washington    1331    29

Burke    1330    18

Ben Hill    1324    42

Banks    1306    20

Jefferson    1284    39

Mitchell    1269    55

Lee    1263    35

Grady    1261    32

Elbert    1260    26

Jones    1210    23

Rabun    1193    25

McDuffie    1176    25

Greene    1134    26

Crisp    1078    30

Jeff Davis    1061    32

Cook    1049    26

Meriwether    1034    22

Worth    1016    39

Pierce    994    28

Lamar    981    29

Dodge    966    44

Morgan    913    8

Bacon    906    21

Charlton    904    13

Oglethorpe    904    15

Berrien    892    21

Dade    853    8

Towns    825    26

Brooks    823    29

Early    779    40

Pike    762    15

Brantley    716    21

Atkinson    703    10

Hancock    702    47

Bleckley    691    30

Candler    659    28

Johnson    631    31

Stewart    627    17

Evans    626    9

Telfair    625    33

Montgomery    618    11

Seminole    618    12

Screven    613    11

Clinch    609    15

Dooly    606    24

Irwin    598    12

Wilkinson    597    18

Jenkins    585    34

Turner    517    25

Wilkes    513    8

Miller    508    2

McIntosh    492    8

Jasper    488    7

Long    487    5

Pulaski    485    25

Treutlen    481    14

Terrell    475    34

Heard    471    12

Macon    443    15

Lanier    432    7

Twiggs    422    17

Wheeler    417    19

Crawford    410    9

Wilcox    406    25

Taylor    395    14

Randolph    380    30

Calhoun    373    11

Lincoln    369    12

Echols    333    2

Marion    294    10

Talbot    292    10

Warren    268    7

Schley    165    2

Clay    159    3

Baker    137    6

Glascock    104    4

Webster    74    2

Taliaferro    73    0

Quitman    57    1

Related Articles