Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 13, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,580 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 136 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/31-1/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/17-12/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14.
- There have been 654,356 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,662 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,869.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,989.
- There have been 45,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 356 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 13, there were 5,721 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Gwinnett 61310 597
Fulton 59107 780
Cobb 43564 589
DeKalb 40756 518
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24026 273
Hall 19877 251
Cherokee 15291 144
Clayton 15206 238
Richmond 14543 238
Chatham 14320 257
Henry 13132 157
Whitfield 12220 136
Forsyth 11585 87
Bibb 10529 250
Muscogee 10283 208
Clarke 9789 71
Columbia 8336 99
Douglas 8140 106
Bartow 7648 133
Floyd 7591 118
Houston 7425 124
Paulding 7256 121
Lowndes 6494 103
Jackson 6195 70
Coweta 6136 86
Barrow 5958 75
Carroll 5762 100
Walton 5706 93
Newton 5396 131
Glynn 5211 126
Gordon 4581 66
Troup 4546 129
Dougherty 4487 208
Walker 4479 57
Fayette 4410 79
Rockdale 4297 77
Bulloch 4150 39
Habersham 3976 100
Catoosa 3877 42
Coffee 3762 87
Unknown 3355 9
Baldwin 3162 74
Tift 3098 76
Laurens 3073 115
Murray 3059 42
Polk 3011 48
Spalding 2918 95
Thomas 2787 84
Colquitt 2723 46
Effingham 2702 36
Camden 2483 20
Ware 2465 82
Toombs 2438 64
Stephens 2427 56
White 2380 42
Lumpkin 2199 23
Chattahoochee 2192 1
Oconee 2150 42
Wayne 2059 48
Dawson 1993 19
Liberty 1968 32
Madison 1961 20
Bryan 1944 18
Franklin 1888 25
Gilmer 1854 34
Pickens 1809 21
Decatur 1764 46
Chattooga 1752 46
Union 1595 46
Appling 1566 43
Harris 1565 32
Emanuel 1556 46
Butts 1536 50
Fannin 1507 37
Sumter 1490 74
Tattnall 1460 25
Monroe 1434 62
Upson 1407 74
Peach 1385 32
Hart 1365 23
Haralson 1352 25
Putnam 1342 34
Washington 1331 29
Burke 1330 18
Ben Hill 1324 42
Banks 1306 20
Jefferson 1284 39
Mitchell 1269 55
Lee 1263 35
Grady 1261 32
Elbert 1260 26
Jones 1210 23
Rabun 1193 25
McDuffie 1176 25
Greene 1134 26
Crisp 1078 30
Jeff Davis 1061 32
Cook 1049 26
Meriwether 1034 22
Worth 1016 39
Pierce 994 28
Lamar 981 29
Dodge 966 44
Morgan 913 8
Bacon 906 21
Charlton 904 13
Oglethorpe 904 15
Berrien 892 21
Dade 853 8
Towns 825 26
Brooks 823 29
Early 779 40
Pike 762 15
Brantley 716 21
Atkinson 703 10
Hancock 702 47
Bleckley 691 30
Candler 659 28
Johnson 631 31
Stewart 627 17
Evans 626 9
Telfair 625 33
Montgomery 618 11
Seminole 618 12
Screven 613 11
Clinch 609 15
Dooly 606 24
Irwin 598 12
Wilkinson 597 18
Jenkins 585 34
Turner 517 25
Wilkes 513 8
Miller 508 2
McIntosh 492 8
Jasper 488 7
Long 487 5
Pulaski 485 25
Treutlen 481 14
Terrell 475 34
Heard 471 12
Macon 443 15
Lanier 432 7
Twiggs 422 17
Wheeler 417 19
Crawford 410 9
Wilcox 406 25
Taylor 395 14
Randolph 380 30
Calhoun 373 11
Lincoln 369 12
Echols 333 2
Marion 294 10
Talbot 292 10
Warren 268 7
Schley 165 2
Clay 159 3
Baker 137 6
Glascock 104 4
Webster 74 2
Taliaferro 73 0
Quitman 57 1