Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,580 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 136 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/31-1/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/17-12/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14.

There have been 654,356 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,662 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,869.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,989.

There have been 45,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 356 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 13, there were 5,721 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Gwinnett 61310 597

Fulton 59107 780

Cobb 43564 589

DeKalb 40756 518

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24026 273

Hall 19877 251

Cherokee 15291 144

Clayton 15206 238

Richmond 14543 238

Chatham 14320 257

Henry 13132 157

Whitfield 12220 136

Forsyth 11585 87

Bibb 10529 250

Muscogee 10283 208

Clarke 9789 71

Columbia 8336 99

Douglas 8140 106

Bartow 7648 133

Floyd 7591 118

Houston 7425 124

Paulding 7256 121

Lowndes 6494 103

Jackson 6195 70

Coweta 6136 86

Barrow 5958 75

Carroll 5762 100

Walton 5706 93

Newton 5396 131

Glynn 5211 126

Gordon 4581 66

Troup 4546 129

Dougherty 4487 208

Walker 4479 57

Fayette 4410 79

Rockdale 4297 77

Bulloch 4150 39

Habersham 3976 100

Catoosa 3877 42

Coffee 3762 87

Unknown 3355 9

Baldwin 3162 74

Tift 3098 76

Laurens 3073 115

Murray 3059 42

Polk 3011 48

Spalding 2918 95

Thomas 2787 84

Colquitt 2723 46

Effingham 2702 36

Camden 2483 20

Ware 2465 82

Toombs 2438 64

Stephens 2427 56

White 2380 42

Lumpkin 2199 23

Chattahoochee 2192 1

Oconee 2150 42

Wayne 2059 48

Dawson 1993 19

Liberty 1968 32

Madison 1961 20

Bryan 1944 18

Franklin 1888 25

Gilmer 1854 34

Pickens 1809 21

Decatur 1764 46

Chattooga 1752 46

Union 1595 46

Appling 1566 43

Harris 1565 32

Emanuel 1556 46

Butts 1536 50

Fannin 1507 37

Sumter 1490 74

Tattnall 1460 25

Monroe 1434 62

Upson 1407 74

Peach 1385 32

Hart 1365 23

Haralson 1352 25

Putnam 1342 34

Washington 1331 29

Burke 1330 18

Ben Hill 1324 42

Banks 1306 20

Jefferson 1284 39

Mitchell 1269 55

Lee 1263 35

Grady 1261 32

Elbert 1260 26

Jones 1210 23

Rabun 1193 25

McDuffie 1176 25

Greene 1134 26

Crisp 1078 30

Jeff Davis 1061 32

Cook 1049 26

Meriwether 1034 22

Worth 1016 39

Pierce 994 28

Lamar 981 29

Dodge 966 44

Morgan 913 8

Bacon 906 21

Charlton 904 13

Oglethorpe 904 15

Berrien 892 21

Dade 853 8

Towns 825 26

Brooks 823 29

Early 779 40

Pike 762 15

Brantley 716 21

Atkinson 703 10

Hancock 702 47

Bleckley 691 30

Candler 659 28

Johnson 631 31

Stewart 627 17

Evans 626 9

Telfair 625 33

Montgomery 618 11

Seminole 618 12

Screven 613 11

Clinch 609 15

Dooly 606 24

Irwin 598 12

Wilkinson 597 18

Jenkins 585 34

Turner 517 25

Wilkes 513 8

Miller 508 2

McIntosh 492 8

Jasper 488 7

Long 487 5

Pulaski 485 25

Treutlen 481 14

Terrell 475 34

Heard 471 12

Macon 443 15

Lanier 432 7

Twiggs 422 17

Wheeler 417 19

Crawford 410 9

Wilcox 406 25

Taylor 395 14

Randolph 380 30

Calhoun 373 11

Lincoln 369 12

Echols 333 2

Marion 294 10

Talbot 292 10

Warren 268 7

Schley 165 2

Clay 159 3

Baker 137 6

Glascock 104 4

Webster 74 2

Taliaferro 73 0