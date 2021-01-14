Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 14, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,721 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 141 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/1-1/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/18-12/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.71.
- There have been 660,720 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,364 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,717.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,179.
- There have been 45,893 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 360 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 14, there were 5,613 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 108 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Appling 1576 43
Atkinson 704 11
Bacon 916 21
Baker 138 6
Baldwin 3186 74
Banks 1316 22
Barrow 6050 76
Bartow 7730 135
Ben Hill 1325 42
Berrien 895 21
Bibb 10628 252
Bleckley 692 30
Brantley 721 21
Brooks 826 29
Bryan 1954 19
Bulloch 4173 40
Burke 1352 18
Butts 1555 51
Calhoun 383 11
Camden 2497 20
Candler 666 28
Carroll 5795 101
Catoosa 3911 43
Charlton 912 13
Chatham 14437 259
Chattahoochee 2195 1
Chattooga 1761 46
Cherokee 15439 149
Clarke 9886 71
Clay 160 3
Clayton 15411 239
Clinch 611 15
Cobb 44017 597
Coffee 3777 90
Colquitt 2739 46
Columbia 8460 99
Cook 1052 28
Coweta 6201 87
Crawford 412 9
Crisp 1088 31
Dade 855 8
Dawson 2030 19
DeKalb 41204 524
Decatur 1782 46
Dodge 967 47
Dooly 615 24
Dougherty 4517 208
Douglas 8219 107
Early 780 40
Echols 334 2
Effingham 2714 36
Elbert 1277 26
Emanuel 1567 46
Evans 631 9
Fannin 1523 38
Fayette 4445 80
Floyd 7650 119
Forsyth 11755 90
Franklin 1903 25
Fulton 59767 790
Gilmer 1872 35
Glascock 106 4
Glynn 5243 126
Gordon 4620 68
Grady 1279 32
Greene 1142 26
Gwinnett 62014 600
Habersham 4018 101
Hall 20124 259
Hancock 708 48
Haralson 1359 25
Harris 1573 32
Hart 1373 23
Heard 474 12
Henry 13244 159
Houston 7502 125
Irwin 600 12
Jackson 6274 76
Jasper 495 7
Jeff Davis 1066 32
Jefferson 1295 39
Jenkins 596 34
Johnson 634 31
Jones 1224 23
Lamar 988 30
Lanier 434 7
Laurens 3091 116
Lee 1275 35
Liberty 1996 33
Lincoln 377 13
Long 494 6
Lowndes 6518 103
Lumpkin 2232 27
Macon 444 15
Madison 1996 21
Marion 298 10
McDuffie 1196 25
McIntosh 497 8
Meriwether 1044 22
Miller 509 2
Mitchell 1280 56
Monroe 1441 62
Montgomery 625 13
Morgan 921 8
Murray 3091 42
Muscogee 10365 210
Newton 5445 133
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24066 281
Oconee 2178 42
Oglethorpe 909 15
Paulding 7338 121
Peach 1393 32
Pickens 1848 21
Pierce 1010 28
Pike 767 15
Polk 3030 50
Pulaski 485 25
Putnam 1348 34
Quitman 59 1
Rabun 1209 25
Randolph 384 30
Richmond 14751 241
Rockdale 4335 80
Schley 169 2
Screven 618 11
Seminole 621 12
Spalding 2949 97
Stephens 2439 57
Stewart 627 17
Sumter 1501 74
Talbot 298 10
Taliaferro 75 0
Tattnall 1483 25
Taylor 399 15
Telfair 630 33
Terrell 481 34
Thomas 2823 84
Tift 3107 76
Toombs 2457 65
Towns 825 26
Treutlen 498 14
Troup 4587 129
Turner 519 25
Twiggs 425 18
Union 1601 46
Unknown 3304 11
Upson 1419 74
Walker 4522 57
Walton 5752 96
Ware 2495 82
Warren 272 7
Washington 1342 29
Wayne 2084 48
Webster 76 2
Wheeler 418 19
White 2411 42
Whitfield 12352 146
Wilcox 408 25
Wilkes 520 8
Wilkinson 600 18
Worth 1029 39