Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,721 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 141 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/1-1/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/18-12/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.71.

There have been 660,720 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,364 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,717.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,179.

There have been 45,893 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 360 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 14, there were 5,613 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 108 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling 1576 43

Atkinson 704 11

Bacon 916 21

Baker 138 6

Baldwin 3186 74

Banks 1316 22

Barrow 6050 76

Bartow 7730 135

Ben Hill 1325 42

Berrien 895 21

Bibb 10628 252

Bleckley 692 30

Brantley 721 21

Brooks 826 29

Bryan 1954 19

Bulloch 4173 40

Burke 1352 18

Butts 1555 51

Calhoun 383 11

Camden 2497 20

Candler 666 28

Carroll 5795 101

Catoosa 3911 43

Charlton 912 13

Chatham 14437 259

Chattahoochee 2195 1

Chattooga 1761 46

Cherokee 15439 149

Clarke 9886 71

Clay 160 3

Clayton 15411 239

Clinch 611 15

Cobb 44017 597

Coffee 3777 90

Colquitt 2739 46

Columbia 8460 99

Cook 1052 28

Coweta 6201 87

Crawford 412 9

Crisp 1088 31

Dade 855 8

Dawson 2030 19

DeKalb 41204 524

Decatur 1782 46

Dodge 967 47

Dooly 615 24

Dougherty 4517 208

Douglas 8219 107

Early 780 40

Echols 334 2

Effingham 2714 36

Elbert 1277 26

Emanuel 1567 46

Evans 631 9

Fannin 1523 38

Fayette 4445 80

Floyd 7650 119

Forsyth 11755 90

Franklin 1903 25

Fulton 59767 790

Gilmer 1872 35

Glascock 106 4

Glynn 5243 126

Gordon 4620 68

Grady 1279 32

Greene 1142 26

Gwinnett 62014 600

Habersham 4018 101

Hall 20124 259

Hancock 708 48

Haralson 1359 25

Harris 1573 32

Hart 1373 23

Heard 474 12

Henry 13244 159

Houston 7502 125

Irwin 600 12

Jackson 6274 76

Jasper 495 7

Jeff Davis 1066 32

Jefferson 1295 39

Jenkins 596 34

Johnson 634 31

Jones 1224 23

Lamar 988 30

Lanier 434 7

Laurens 3091 116

Lee 1275 35

Liberty 1996 33

Lincoln 377 13

Long 494 6

Lowndes 6518 103

Lumpkin 2232 27

Macon 444 15

Madison 1996 21

Marion 298 10

McDuffie 1196 25

McIntosh 497 8

Meriwether 1044 22

Miller 509 2

Mitchell 1280 56

Monroe 1441 62

Montgomery 625 13

Morgan 921 8

Murray 3091 42

Muscogee 10365 210

Newton 5445 133

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24066 281

Oconee 2178 42

Oglethorpe 909 15

Paulding 7338 121

Peach 1393 32

Pickens 1848 21

Pierce 1010 28

Pike 767 15

Polk 3030 50

Pulaski 485 25

Putnam 1348 34

Quitman 59 1

Rabun 1209 25

Randolph 384 30

Richmond 14751 241

Rockdale 4335 80

Schley 169 2

Screven 618 11

Seminole 621 12

Spalding 2949 97

Stephens 2439 57

Stewart 627 17

Sumter 1501 74

Talbot 298 10

Taliaferro 75 0

Tattnall 1483 25

Taylor 399 15

Telfair 630 33

Terrell 481 34

Thomas 2823 84

Tift 3107 76

Toombs 2457 65

Towns 825 26

Treutlen 498 14

Troup 4587 129

Turner 519 25

Twiggs 425 18

Union 1601 46

Unknown 3304 11

Upson 1419 74

Walker 4522 57

Walton 5752 96

Ware 2495 82

Warren 272 7

Washington 1342 29

Wayne 2084 48

Webster 76 2

Wheeler 418 19

White 2411 42

Whitfield 12352 146

Wilcox 408 25

Wilkes 520 8

Wilkinson 600 18