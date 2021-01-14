x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,721 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 141 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/1-1/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/18-12/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.71.
  • There have been 660,720 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,364 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,717.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,179.
  • There have been 45,893 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 360 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 14, there were 5,613 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 108 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling    1576    43

Atkinson    704    11

Bacon    916    21

Baker    138    6

Baldwin    3186    74

Banks    1316    22

Barrow    6050    76

Bartow    7730    135

Ben Hill    1325    42

Berrien    895    21

Bibb    10628    252

Bleckley    692    30

Brantley    721    21

Brooks    826    29

Bryan    1954    19

Bulloch    4173    40

Burke    1352    18

Butts    1555    51

Calhoun    383    11

Camden    2497    20

Candler    666    28

Carroll    5795    101

Catoosa    3911    43

Charlton    912    13

Chatham    14437    259

Chattahoochee    2195    1

Chattooga    1761    46

Cherokee    15439    149

Clarke    9886    71

Clay    160    3

Clayton    15411    239

Clinch    611    15

Cobb    44017    597

Coffee    3777    90

Colquitt    2739    46

Columbia    8460    99

Cook    1052    28

Coweta    6201    87

Crawford    412    9

Crisp    1088    31

Dade    855    8

Dawson    2030    19

DeKalb    41204    524

Decatur    1782    46

Dodge    967    47

Dooly    615    24

Dougherty    4517    208

Douglas    8219    107

Early    780    40

Echols    334    2

Effingham    2714    36

Elbert    1277    26

Emanuel    1567    46

Evans    631    9

Fannin    1523    38

Fayette    4445    80

Floyd    7650    119

Forsyth    11755    90

Franklin    1903    25

Fulton    59767    790

Gilmer    1872    35

Glascock    106    4

Glynn    5243    126

Gordon    4620    68

Grady    1279    32

Greene    1142    26

Gwinnett    62014    600

Habersham    4018    101

Hall    20124    259

Hancock    708    48

Haralson    1359    25

Harris    1573    32

Hart    1373    23

Heard    474    12

Henry    13244    159

Houston    7502    125

Irwin    600    12

Jackson    6274    76

Jasper    495    7

Jeff Davis    1066    32

Jefferson    1295    39

Jenkins    596    34

Johnson    634    31

Jones    1224    23

Lamar    988    30

Lanier    434    7

Laurens    3091    116

Lee    1275    35

Liberty    1996    33

Lincoln    377    13

Long    494    6

Lowndes    6518    103

Lumpkin    2232    27

Macon    444    15

Madison    1996    21

Marion    298    10

McDuffie    1196    25

McIntosh    497    8

Meriwether    1044    22

Miller    509    2

Mitchell    1280    56

Monroe    1441    62

Montgomery    625    13

Morgan    921    8

Murray    3091    42

Muscogee    10365    210

Newton    5445    133

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24066    281

Oconee    2178    42

Oglethorpe    909    15

Paulding    7338    121

Peach    1393    32

Pickens    1848    21

Pierce    1010    28

Pike    767    15

Polk    3030    50

Pulaski    485    25

Putnam    1348    34

Quitman    59    1

Rabun    1209    25

Randolph    384    30

Richmond    14751    241

Rockdale    4335    80

Schley    169    2

Screven    618    11

Seminole    621    12

Spalding    2949    97

Stephens    2439    57

Stewart    627    17

Sumter    1501    74

Talbot    298    10

Taliaferro    75    0

Tattnall    1483    25

Taylor    399    15

Telfair    630    33

Terrell    481    34

Thomas    2823    84

Tift    3107    76

Toombs    2457    65

Towns    825    26

Treutlen    498    14

Troup    4587    129

Turner    519    25

Twiggs    425    18

Union    1601    46

Unknown    3304    11

Upson    1419    74

Walker    4522    57

Walton    5752    96

Ware    2495    82

Warren    272    7

Washington    1342    29

Wayne    2084    48

Webster    76    2

Wheeler    418    19

White    2411    42

Whitfield    12352    146

Wilcox    408    25

Wilkes    520    8

Wilkinson    600    18

Worth    1029    39

Related Articles