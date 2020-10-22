State experiencing technical issues, causing delay in COVID-19 data online

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health said on Wednesday that the state is experiencing technical issues that are causing latency and connectivity problems for some of its applications.
"The Georgia Technology Authority and ATT are actively working to restore services as soon as possible. Once service is restored, we will update all of the information on the Daily Status Report," a news release said from DPH.
The numbers are typically released and updated on the health department's website around 3 p.m. each day. However, DPH said this may be delayed for several more hours because of the technical issues.
In the meantime, the health department emailed 11Alive the current numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Here is a breakdown based on the information they provided.
THE LATES DATA:
- There have been 7,704 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/8-10/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/23-10/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.71.
- There have been 343,750 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,312 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,257.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,176.
- There have been 30,676 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 21, there were 1,333 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.