State experiencing technical issues, causing delay in COVID-19 data online

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health said on Wednesday that the state is experiencing technical issues that are causing latency and connectivity problems for some of its applications.

"The Georgia Technology Authority and ATT are actively working to restore services as soon as possible. Once service is restored, we will update all of the information on the Daily Status Report," a news release said from DPH.

The numbers are typically released and updated on the health department's website around 3 p.m. each day. However, DPH said this may be delayed for several more hours because of the technical issues.

In the meantime, the health department emailed 11Alive the current numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Here is a breakdown based on the information they provided.

THE LATES DATA: