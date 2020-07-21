We now know how many hospital patients are there due to COVID

As Ga. hospitals report full ICUs and having to divert ambulances to other locations, we crunched the numbers to see what percentage are COVID related.

ATLANTA — It’s a deadly day in our battle against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) verified 78 new deaths associated with the virus. We’ve only had 24 hour jumps this large – four other times throughout this pandemic.

The loss of life has lead to a drop in hospitalizations. Still, the number of people actively being treated for COVID-19 remains high, 3,155.

All of this raises questions about hospital capacity. Viewers have asked – what percentage of patients in the hospital are there for COVID, as opposed to other illnesses or even elective procedures.

11Alive's investigative team, The Reveal, received an open records request which details COVID-19 patients by hospital region. Comparing that data with the total bed usage reported by Georgia Emergency Management (GEMA), can help answer that question.

On Monday, Region D had the highest number of COVID-19 cases hospitalized. Not surprising since that region covers Fulton, Gwinnett and several counties to the east of the metro. On Monday, 24-percent of patients in that region either had COVID or were waiting for test results.

Region N, which covers Cobb, Douglas, Paulding and Cherokee had fewer cases, but they made up a larger share of the total cases. In that region 34-percent of patients either had or were suspected of having COVID.

The greatest impact on capacity in our area seems to be up north in Region A. That region includes Murray, Fannin and Pickens County. On Monday, 61-percent of the 323 patients in those hospitals, were COVID related.