Here's what it cost to fight COVID-19 in Georgia, so far

ATLANTA — Since the pandemic started more than three months ago, medical professionals across the country have been in desperate need of protective gear, hospital beds and ventilators.

The mad-dash to scrape up what they need to help fight COVID-19 was felt at a state and federal level.

There is no doubt we have seen a dramatic drop in the number of Georgian's seeking hospital care for the virus. Now, as the bills keep rolling in, it's hard to ignore the massive cost this virus has racked up.

11Alive's team went through hundreds of invoices provided by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), and calculated the cost: the state spent more then $161 million in supplies.

GEMA did say that most of those bills will be covered through federal tax dollars. That number doesn’t take into account salaries, or what individual state departments purchased on their own.

The graphic below shows the breakdown on how the money was spent:

The first costs GEMA encountered was March 10, when the state decided to build a quarantine area at Hard Labor Creek. It took another five days before we saw the flood of orders for personal protective gear.

Between mid-March and June, GEMA spent nearly $54 million on surgical gowns and Tyvek suits, $44 million on face masks and shields, $13 million went toward gloves and GEMA spent another $7 million on sanitation (think disinfectant wipes, fogging state offices and cars – even home-brewed hand sanitizer from the Old Fourth Distillery).

While hospitals are less reliant on ventilators now to treat COVID-19, there was a time when we worried our state would run out. So GEMA spent $18 million to purchase 1,200 more. It’s unclear if we received them all, but each day GEMA posts how many ventilators are available and how many are in use. We’ve learned this number doesn’t just reflect COVID-19 patients, it’s all patients on ventilators for any reason.

GEMA spent $12.5 million creating additional hospital space at six spots around the state, like one makeshift medical clinic at the Georgia World Congress Center. That money also helped house staff at area hotels who were working to set up those clinics.

Helping county health departments ramp up their testing, costed more than $5 million.

The state even had to spend close to $100,000 beefing up its software and hiring people to handle intake, just to process so many orders so fast.

The overall number of new patients going to the hospital today has remained fairly flat for more than a month. Giving our medical community a chance to breathe, treat other chronic illnesses and prepare for a second wave, should the virus come back with a vengeance.

