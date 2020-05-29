This is the zip code in Fulton County with the most COVID-19 cases

Data updated Wednesday from the Fulton County Board of Health lists zip code 30331 with the most confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Fulton.

ATLANTA — When it comes to coronavirus, the numbers are the road map to the response.

Viewer Tamela Cosby wrote us asking about her Fulton County zip code, 30331. It covers the City of South Fulton where she, her parents, and grandmother all live. She wanted to see an age breakdown of COVID-19 cases in her area, and said there is a large elderly community, along with assisted living and nursing homes, in her zip code.

Data updated Wednesday from the Fulton County Board of Health lists her zip code, 30331, as the one with the most confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Fulton.

With 346 confirmed cases, its up more than 3% from last Friday.

Cosby is 48 years old and her parents and grandmother are elderly. The Fulton County Board of Health's data does not break down cases by age for zip codes, but it does list cases by age - for all Fulton County cities south of Atlanta - combined.

For cities in the south Fulton County region, adults 45 to 54 account for 20% of cases and the 65 and older age group makes up nearly 32% of cases.

Looking at race, more than 72% of south Fulton COVID-19 patients are black.

In Cosby's 30331 zip code, there are multiple assisted living homes - which, around Georgia and the country, have been a driving factor behind some hotspots.

In state data for long-term care facilities, two places caught our attention from the 30331 zip code: Arbor Terrace at Cascade and Summerset.

At Arbor Terrace 54 residents have tested positive. There have also been 17 deaths and 35 staff members tested positive.

At Summerset, 41 of 42 residents have tested positive. There have been zero deaths, but 26 staff members have also tested positive.

Those two homes account for more than a quarter of 30331's cases, which is the zip code with the most cases in all of Fulton County at this time.

