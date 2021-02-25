Zip codes with highest COVID-19 cases in DeKalb and Cobb counties

Some areas continue to be deeply impacted by the virus.

ATLANTA — Though the level of COVID-19 cases is falling in the state of Georgia, there are some hot spots that linger.

11Alive is looking at some zip code areas that continue to be deeply impacted by COVID-19.

Zip Code 30058

This zip code covers the Lithonia area, in DeKalb County. The area has the highest number of COVID cases in DeKalb County, so far.

On Sunday, its total case count was more than 3,900, shown in the graph below.

DeKalb County ranks fourth-highest for the number of COVID cases in the state.

Zip Code 30127

Meanwhile, in Cobb County, zip code 30127 had more than 4,400 cases recorded on Tuesday, as shown in the graph below.

That makes the zip code - for the Powder Springs area - the top spot for cases in the county.