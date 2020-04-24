ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Friday that she was launching a new initiative to ensure one of the city's more vulnerable populations is getting the food they need.

The new Atlanta Senior Food Assistance Program is aimed at supporting residents who are experiencing a food shortage due to COVID-19.

"Atlanta would not be the city it is today without our senior citizens, and they deserve access to programs and resources that prioritize their health and safety,” Bottoms wrote on Friday.

She also thanked meal and grocery delivery organizations for helping make the effort possible.

To be eligible, residents must reside in Atlanta, be 60 or older, have a household income below 80 percent of the area median income, and not be participating in any other senior food assistance program.

Residents must also be unable to leave home, unable to prepare meals for themselves or unable to "procure or utilize" commercial home delivery services.

Seniors who match these requirements can apply for the program by completing an online survey. Residents can also contact ATL311 for information and assistance completing the survey by calling 311 within the city limits or 404-546-0311.

For more information, visit ATLStrong.org/Senior-Support/.

