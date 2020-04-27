ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of public testing sites that are now active across Georgia.

Visits to the sites are by referral or appointment only according to a release from Governor Brian Kemp's office. Residents will need to speak with the medical providers, local public health officials or another authority to get tested at these locations.

Below is a list of locations by district with addresses and hours of operation.

District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome)

West Rome Baptist Church
914 Shorter Ave. NW, Rome, GA 30165
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

Clarence Brown Conference Center 
5450 GA-20, Cartersville, GA 30121
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

National Guard at Walker Co. Health Department 
Healthcare Personnel and First Responders Only 
Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 AM-12 PM

Greystone Building 
120 Greystone Power Blvd., Dallas, GA 30157
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

Walker County Civic Center 
10052 US-27, Rock Spring, GA 30739
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton)

Cherokee County Health Department 
7545 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Whitfield County Health Department 
800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, GA 30720
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-3 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

ECT Pavilion 
297 Legend Rd., Ellijay, GA 30540
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome): (706) 802-5329, (706) 802-5885, (706) 802-5886, (706) 802-5888 

District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton): 1 (888) 881-1474

District 2 North Health District (Gainesville)

Allen Creek Soccer Complex 
2500 Allen Creek Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at this facility, please contact the North Health District (Gainesville) office at (770) 535-5743, one of the local health departments, or your medical provider for a referral.

District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District

:Jim Miller Park 
2245 Callaway Rd., Marietta, GA 30008
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Hunter Memorial Park 
8830 Gurly Rd., Douglasville, GA, 30134
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 3-2 Fulton County Health District

Aviation Cultural Center 
3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30336
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 3-3 Clayton County Health District

Children's at Mount Zion 
2201 Mt Zion Pkwy., Morrow, GA 30260
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM

District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville)

District 3-4 Public Health 
2570 Riverside Pkwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Cousins Middle School 
8187 Carlton Trl. NW, Covington, GA 30014
Monday 9 AM-5 PM

District 3-5 Dekalb Health District

Sugar Creek Golf Course 
2706 Bouldercrest Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Kingswood Church 
4896 N Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District: (770) 514-2300 

District 3-2 Fulton County Health District: (404) 613-8150 

District 3-3 Clayton County Health District: (678) 479-2223 

District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville): (770) 513-5631 

District 3-5 Dekalb Health District: (404) 294-3700

Testing is also available in this region at the following locations by appointment only through each facility's dedicated COVID-19 website:

CVS Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing at Georgia Tech 
352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA, 30332
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 10 AM-4 PM For more information and to register for a test, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Walgreens Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site (Alpharetta) 
11855 Jones Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
Open Every Day 9 AM-5 PM
For more information and to register for a test, visit Walgreens.com/coronavirus.

District 4 LaGrange Health District

Coweta County Fair Grounds 
275 Pine Rd., Newnan, GA 30263
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Heritage Senior Center 
1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, GA 30252
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 4 LaGrange Health District: 1 (800) 847-4262

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin)

Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility 
660 Firetower Rd., Dublin, GA 31021
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-2 PM

First Baptist Church 
151 South 1st Ave., McRae, GA 31055
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon)

Houston County Health Department 
98 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Washington County Health Department 
201 Morningside Dr., Sandersville, GA 31082
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jones County Health Department 
114 Forest St., Gray, GA 31032
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jasper County Health Department 
825 Eatonton St., Monticello, GA 31064
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Macon-Bibb County Health Department 
171 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin): (478) 275-6570 

District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1 (844) 987-0099

District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta)

Columbia County Exhibition Center 
212 Partnership Dr., Grovetown, GA 30813
Monday thru Friday 10 AM-3 PM

Burke County Middle School
356 Southside Dr., Waynesboro, GA 30830
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Thompson-McDuffie County Recreation
180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE, Thomson, GA 30824
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral: 

District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta) : (706) 721-5800 (ask for testing)

Testing is also available in this region at the following Augusta University Health System-run sites:

Christenberry Fieldhouse 
3109 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA 30909
Open every day 10 AM-12 PM

Patriots Park 
5445 Columbia Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813
Monday thru Friday 3:30 PM-4:30 PM

Appointments for these sites can be made through the AU Health ExpressCare app, or by calling (706) 721-1852.

District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus)

Columbus Health Department 
2100 Comer Ave., Columbus, GA 31902
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at this facility, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus): (706) 321-6300

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta)

Lowndes County Civic Center 
2108 E Hill Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus 
52 Tech Dr., Tifton, GA 31794
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Turner County Health Department 
745 Hudson Ave. Ashburn, GA 31714
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Cook County Health Department 
204 North Parrish Ave., Adel, GA 31620
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany):

Dougherty County Health Department 
1710 S Slappley Blvd., Albany, GA 31701
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Thomas County Health Department 
484 Smith Ave., Thomasville, GA
Monday thru Friday 8:30AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Camilla First Baptist Church 
27 E. Broad St., Camilla, GA 31730
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta): 

Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499 

Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288 

Berrien County: (229) 686-5411 

Brooks County: (229) 263-7585 

Cook County: (229) 896-3030 

Echols County: (229) 559-5103 

Irwin County: (229) 238-9540 

Lanier County: (229) 482-3294 

Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257 

Tift County: (229) 386-8373 

Turner County: (229) 238-9595

District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany): (229) 352-6567

District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah)

Glynn County Health Department 
2747 4th St., Brunswick, GA 31520
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex 
7221 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM. Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross)

Coffee Regional Medical Center 
1101 Ocilla Rd., Douglas, GA 31533
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Kiwanis Fair Grounds 
16942 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah): (912) 230-9744 

District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross): 1 (855) 473-4374

District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens)

Athens-Clarke County Health Department 
165 Paradise Blvd., Athens, GA 30607
Monday thru Friday 8 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Mobile SPOC (Greene) 
1180 C Weldon Smith Dr., Greensboro, GA 30642
Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 AM-5 PM

Mobile SPOC (Barrow) 
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
For more information, contact the Northeast Health District office at (706) 340-0996.

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens): (706) 340-0996

