ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of public testing sites that are now active across Georgia.
Visits to the sites are by referral or appointment only according to a release from Governor Brian Kemp's office. Residents will need to speak with the medical providers, local public health officials or another authority to get tested at these locations.
Below is a list of locations by district with addresses and hours of operation.
District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome)
West Rome Baptist Church
914 Shorter Ave. NW, Rome, GA 30165
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM
Clarence Brown Conference Center
5450 GA-20, Cartersville, GA 30121
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM
National Guard at Walker Co. Health Department
Healthcare Personnel and First Responders Only
Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 AM-12 PM
Greystone Building
120 Greystone Power Blvd., Dallas, GA 30157
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM
Walker County Civic Center
10052 US-27, Rock Spring, GA 30739
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM
District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton)
Cherokee County Health Department
7545 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Whitfield County Health Department
800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, GA 30720
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-3 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
ECT Pavilion
297 Legend Rd., Ellijay, GA 30540
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome): (706) 802-5329, (706) 802-5885, (706) 802-5886, (706) 802-5888
District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton): 1 (888) 881-1474
District 2 North Health District (Gainesville)
Allen Creek Soccer Complex
2500 Allen Creek Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at this facility, please contact the North Health District (Gainesville) office at (770) 535-5743, one of the local health departments, or your medical provider for a referral.
District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District
:Jim Miller Park
2245 Callaway Rd., Marietta, GA 30008
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Hunter Memorial Park
8830 Gurly Rd., Douglasville, GA, 30134
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 3-2 Fulton County Health District
Aviation Cultural Center
3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30336
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 3-3 Clayton County Health District
Children's at Mount Zion
2201 Mt Zion Pkwy., Morrow, GA 30260
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM
District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville)
District 3-4 Public Health
2570 Riverside Pkwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Cousins Middle School
8187 Carlton Trl. NW, Covington, GA 30014
Monday 9 AM-5 PM
District 3-5 Dekalb Health District
Sugar Creek Golf Course
2706 Bouldercrest Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Kingswood Church
4896 N Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District: (770) 514-2300
District 3-2 Fulton County Health District: (404) 613-8150
District 3-3 Clayton County Health District: (678) 479-2223
District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville): (770) 513-5631
District 3-5 Dekalb Health District: (404) 294-3700
Testing is also available in this region at the following locations by appointment only through each facility's dedicated COVID-19 website:
CVS Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing at Georgia Tech
352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA, 30332
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 10 AM-4 PM For more information and to register for a test, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
Walgreens Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site (Alpharetta)
11855 Jones Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
Open Every Day 9 AM-5 PM
For more information and to register for a test, visit Walgreens.com/coronavirus.
District 4 LaGrange Health District
Coweta County Fair Grounds
275 Pine Rd., Newnan, GA 30263
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Heritage Senior Center
1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, GA 30252
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 4 LaGrange Health District: 1 (800) 847-4262
District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin)
Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility
660 Firetower Rd., Dublin, GA 31021
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-2 PM
First Baptist Church
151 South 1st Ave., McRae, GA 31055
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon)
Houston County Health Department
98 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Washington County Health Department
201 Morningside Dr., Sandersville, GA 31082
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Jones County Health Department
114 Forest St., Gray, GA 31032
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Jasper County Health Department
825 Eatonton St., Monticello, GA 31064
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Macon-Bibb County Health Department
171 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin): (478) 275-6570
District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1 (844) 987-0099
District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta)
Columbia County Exhibition Center
212 Partnership Dr., Grovetown, GA 30813
Monday thru Friday 10 AM-3 PM
Burke County Middle School
356 Southside Dr., Waynesboro, GA 30830
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Thompson-McDuffie County Recreation
180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE, Thomson, GA 30824
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta) : (706) 721-5800 (ask for testing)
Testing is also available in this region at the following Augusta University Health System-run sites:
Christenberry Fieldhouse
3109 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA 30909
Open every day 10 AM-12 PM
Patriots Park
5445 Columbia Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813
Monday thru Friday 3:30 PM-4:30 PM
Appointments for these sites can be made through the AU Health ExpressCare app, or by calling (706) 721-1852.
District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus)
Columbus Health Department
2100 Comer Ave., Columbus, GA 31902
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at this facility, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus): (706) 321-6300
District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta)
Lowndes County Civic Center
2108 E Hill Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus
52 Tech Dr., Tifton, GA 31794
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Turner County Health Department
745 Hudson Ave. Ashburn, GA 31714
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Cook County Health Department
204 North Parrish Ave., Adel, GA 31620
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany):
Dougherty County Health Department
1710 S Slappley Blvd., Albany, GA 31701
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Thomas County Health Department
484 Smith Ave., Thomasville, GA
Monday thru Friday 8:30AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Camilla First Baptist Church
27 E. Broad St., Camilla, GA 31730
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta):
Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499
Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288
Berrien County: (229) 686-5411
Brooks County: (229) 263-7585
Cook County: (229) 896-3030
Echols County: (229) 559-5103
Irwin County: (229) 238-9540
Lanier County: (229) 482-3294
Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257
Tift County: (229) 386-8373
Turner County: (229) 238-9595
District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany): (229) 352-6567
District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah)
Glynn County Health Department
2747 4th St., Brunswick, GA 31520
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex
7221 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM. Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross)
Coffee Regional Medical Center
1101 Ocilla Rd., Douglas, GA 31533
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Kiwanis Fair Grounds
16942 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah): (912) 230-9744
District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross): 1 (855) 473-4374
District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens)
Athens-Clarke County Health Department
165 Paradise Blvd., Athens, GA 30607
Monday thru Friday 8 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Mobile SPOC (Greene)
1180 C Weldon Smith Dr., Greensboro, GA 30642
Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 AM-5 PM
Mobile SPOC (Barrow)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
For more information, contact the Northeast Health District office at (706) 340-0996.
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens): (706) 340-0996
