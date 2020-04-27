ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of public testing sites that are now active across Georgia.

Visits to the sites are by referral or appointment only according to a release from Governor Brian Kemp's office. Residents will need to speak with the medical providers, local public health officials or another authority to get tested at these locations.

Below is a list of locations by district with addresses and hours of operation.

District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome)

West Rome Baptist Church

914 Shorter Ave. NW, Rome, GA 30165

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

Clarence Brown Conference Center

5450 GA-20, Cartersville, GA 30121

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

National Guard at Walker Co. Health Department

Healthcare Personnel and First Responders Only

Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 AM-12 PM

Greystone Building

120 Greystone Power Blvd., Dallas, GA 30157

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

Walker County Civic Center

10052 US-27, Rock Spring, GA 30739

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton)

Cherokee County Health Department

7545 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Whitfield County Health Department

800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, GA 30720

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-3 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

ECT Pavilion

297 Legend Rd., Ellijay, GA 30540

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome): (706) 802-5329, (706) 802-5885, (706) 802-5886, (706) 802-5888

District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton): 1 (888) 881-1474

District 2 North Health District (Gainesville)

Allen Creek Soccer Complex

2500 Allen Creek Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at this facility, please contact the North Health District (Gainesville) office at (770) 535-5743, one of the local health departments, or your medical provider for a referral.

District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District

:Jim Miller Park

2245 Callaway Rd., Marietta, GA 30008

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Hunter Memorial Park

8830 Gurly Rd., Douglasville, GA, 30134

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 3-2 Fulton County Health District

Aviation Cultural Center

3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30336

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 3-3 Clayton County Health District

Children's at Mount Zion

2201 Mt Zion Pkwy., Morrow, GA 30260

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM

District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville)

District 3-4 Public Health

2570 Riverside Pkwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Cousins Middle School

8187 Carlton Trl. NW, Covington, GA 30014

Monday 9 AM-5 PM

District 3-5 Dekalb Health District

Sugar Creek Golf Course

2706 Bouldercrest Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Kingswood Church

4896 N Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District: (770) 514-2300

District 3-2 Fulton County Health District: (404) 613-8150

District 3-3 Clayton County Health District: (678) 479-2223

District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville): (770) 513-5631

District 3-5 Dekalb Health District: (404) 294-3700

Testing is also available in this region at the following locations by appointment only through each facility's dedicated COVID-19 website:

CVS Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing at Georgia Tech

352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA, 30332

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 10 AM-4 PM For more information and to register for a test, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Walgreens Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site (Alpharetta)

11855 Jones Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

Open Every Day 9 AM-5 PM

For more information and to register for a test, visit Walgreens.com/coronavirus.

District 4 LaGrange Health District

Coweta County Fair Grounds

275 Pine Rd., Newnan, GA 30263

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Heritage Senior Center

1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, GA 30252

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 4 LaGrange Health District: 1 (800) 847-4262

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin)

Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility

660 Firetower Rd., Dublin, GA 31021

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-2 PM

First Baptist Church

151 South 1st Ave., McRae, GA 31055

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon)

Houston County Health Department

98 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Washington County Health Department

201 Morningside Dr., Sandersville, GA 31082

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jones County Health Department

114 Forest St., Gray, GA 31032

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jasper County Health Department

825 Eatonton St., Monticello, GA 31064

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Macon-Bibb County Health Department

171 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin): (478) 275-6570

District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1 (844) 987-0099

District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta)

Columbia County Exhibition Center

212 Partnership Dr., Grovetown, GA 30813

Monday thru Friday 10 AM-3 PM

Burke County Middle School

356 Southside Dr., Waynesboro, GA 30830

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Thompson-McDuffie County Recreation

180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE, Thomson, GA 30824

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta) : (706) 721-5800 (ask for testing)

Testing is also available in this region at the following Augusta University Health System-run sites:

Christenberry Fieldhouse

3109 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA 30909

Open every day 10 AM-12 PM

Patriots Park

5445 Columbia Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813

Monday thru Friday 3:30 PM-4:30 PM

Appointments for these sites can be made through the AU Health ExpressCare app, or by calling (706) 721-1852.

District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus)

Columbus Health Department

2100 Comer Ave., Columbus, GA 31902

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at this facility, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus): (706) 321-6300

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta)

Lowndes County Civic Center

2108 E Hill Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus

52 Tech Dr., Tifton, GA 31794

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Turner County Health Department

745 Hudson Ave. Ashburn, GA 31714

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Cook County Health Department

204 North Parrish Ave., Adel, GA 31620

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany):

Dougherty County Health Department

1710 S Slappley Blvd., Albany, GA 31701

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Thomas County Health Department

484 Smith Ave., Thomasville, GA

Monday thru Friday 8:30AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Camilla First Baptist Church

27 E. Broad St., Camilla, GA 31730

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta):

Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499

Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288

Berrien County: (229) 686-5411

Brooks County: (229) 263-7585

Cook County: (229) 896-3030

Echols County: (229) 559-5103

Irwin County: (229) 238-9540

Lanier County: (229) 482-3294

Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257

Tift County: (229) 386-8373

Turner County: (229) 238-9595

District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany): (229) 352-6567

District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah)

Glynn County Health Department

2747 4th St., Brunswick, GA 31520

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex

7221 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM. Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross)

Coffee Regional Medical Center

1101 Ocilla Rd., Douglas, GA 31533

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Kiwanis Fair Grounds

16942 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah): (912) 230-9744

District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross): 1 (855) 473-4374

District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens)

Athens-Clarke County Health Department

165 Paradise Blvd., Athens, GA 30607

Monday thru Friday 8 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Mobile SPOC (Greene)

1180 C Weldon Smith Dr., Greensboro, GA 30642

Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 AM-5 PM

Mobile SPOC (Barrow)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

For more information, contact the Northeast Health District office at (706) 340-0996.

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens): (706) 340-0996

