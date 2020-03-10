COVID concerns force cancellation of football game in Bartow County

Homecoming activities have been postponed until Oct. 23 and tickets are in the process of being refunded for Friday night's game.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A high school in Bartow County and their opponent in Chamblee have called off their game on Friday night due to COVID-19 concerns.

A spokesperson for Bartow County School System told 11Alive on Friday afternoon that the game between Woodland and Chamblee high schools had been canceled.

While the school spokesperson said that details about who contracted the virus couldn't be released due to privacy laws, she did say the case arose out of Woodland High School, but that Chamblee canceled the game over COVID concerns.

Details shared on multiple school and athletics social media accounts suggest the game was supposed to be homecoming for Woodland. The school system spokesperson said that homecoming activities had been rescheduled for Oct. 23.