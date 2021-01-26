Couple who have dedicated their lives to others hit hard by COVID-19

Earlier in January, both Bill and April Cline contracted COVID-19.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville pastor Bill Cline and his wife April have dedicated their lives to the services of others - Bill as lead pastor of Kingston Baptist Church, and April as a nurse, providing care for everyone from newborn babies to the elderly.

Earlier in January, they both contracted COVID-19.

On Jan. 16, Bill was admitted to the hospital and had to be put on a ventilator. April has not been able to be by her husband's side for the first time in their nearly 30-year-long marriage.

In addition, April is also dealing with the aftereffects of the coronavirus and has not been able to work.

Wanting to help, a friend of theirs, David Ponder, created a GoFundMe page to help support Bill and April during their time of trouble.

"If Bill Cline cannot get you to laugh at something, you don’t have a funny bone. If April Cline doesn’t light up your world with her smile, you cannot see. In short, they are two of the best people you’ll ever meet," Ponder said on the GoFundMe page.

Ponder said he was moved to help the Clines.