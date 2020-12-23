Poll: 25% of Georgians surveyed say they'll definitely get COVID-19 vaccine

In an exclusive poll for 11Alive, SurveyUSA gauged current opinions in Georgia on the pandemic, including attitudes about the vaccine.

ATLANTA — As the holidays approach, health officials are asking Americans not to gather in large groups and urging them to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise across the county, even as health care workers begin getting vaccinated for the virus.

In an exclusive 11Alive poll conducted by SurveyUSA, many Georgians are still concerned that they will get the virus. However, only 25 percent of the Georgians surveyed said they were 100 percent certain they would get the vaccine. Another 17 percent responded they were "very likely" to get it, and another 15 percent said they were "somewhat likely" to do so.

The debate on mask mandates has been talked about heavily during the pandemic with some believing one should be in place, while others say Americans should choose. In this poll, 73 percent of the people surveyed believe masks should be mandatory indoors in public spaces in Georgia.

The data collected for the survey was done from Dec. 16 through Dec. 20. Below is the list of question and answers asked.

How concerned are you that you, personally, will get the Coronavirus? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points.)

26% Extremely Concerned

38% Concerned

24% Not Concerned

10% Extremely NOT Concerned

2% Not Sure

When a Coronavirus vaccine becomes available, how likely would you be to get the vaccination? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points.)

25% 100% Certain To Get

17% Very Likely

15% Somewhat Likely

11% Not Very Likely

9% Not At All Likely

16% 100% Certain To NOT Get

7% Not Sure

Which of these best describes why you would not get the vaccination? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 7.2 percentage points.)

52% First Vaccine May Have Been Rushed To Market

14% Opposed To Vaccines In General

11% Coronavirus Isn't That Serious

5% There Is No Coronavirus

14% Some Other Reason

3% Not Sure

If Coronavirus infections continue to increase, should Georgia shut down non-essential businesses? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points.)

52% Yes

32% No

16% Not Sure

If Coronavirus infections continue to increase, should Georgia shut down in-person learning in K-12 public schools? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.2 percentage points.)

63% Yes

26% No

11% Not Sure

Just your best guess ...Is the worst of fallout from the Coronavirus still ahead? Or behind us? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points.)

57% Still Ahead

22% Behind Us

21% Not Sure

Should wearing masks in all indoor public places in Georgia be mandatory? Or not mandatory? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 3.9 percentage points.)

73% Mandatory

23% Not Mandatory

4% Not Sure

Which of these best describes how you feel? There is no coronavirus; the disease was invented by the media? There is a virus, but the media has blown it way out of proportion? Or the virus is real, and it is deadly? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.3 percentage points.)

7% No Coronavirus; Invented By The Media

29% There Is a Virus; Media Has Blown Out Of Proportion

62% The Virus Is Real And Deadly