Poll: 25% of Georgians surveyed say they'll definitely get COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA — As the holidays approach, health officials are asking Americans not to gather in large groups and urging them to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise across the county, even as health care workers begin getting vaccinated for the virus.
In an exclusive 11Alive poll conducted by SurveyUSA, many Georgians are still concerned that they will get the virus. However, only 25 percent of the Georgians surveyed said they were 100 percent certain they would get the vaccine. Another 17 percent responded they were "very likely" to get it, and another 15 percent said they were "somewhat likely" to do so.
The debate on mask mandates has been talked about heavily during the pandemic with some believing one should be in place, while others say Americans should choose. In this poll, 73 percent of the people surveyed believe masks should be mandatory indoors in public spaces in Georgia.
The data collected for the survey was done from Dec. 16 through Dec. 20. Below is the list of question and answers asked.
How concerned are you that you, personally, will get the Coronavirus? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points.)
26% Extremely Concerned
38% Concerned
24% Not Concerned
10% Extremely NOT Concerned
2% Not Sure
When a Coronavirus vaccine becomes available, how likely would you be to get the vaccination? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points.)
25% 100% Certain To Get
17% Very Likely
15% Somewhat Likely
11% Not Very Likely
9% Not At All Likely
16% 100% Certain To NOT Get
7% Not Sure
Which of these best describes why you would not get the vaccination? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 7.2 percentage points.)
52% First Vaccine May Have Been Rushed To Market
14% Opposed To Vaccines In General
11% Coronavirus Isn't That Serious
5% There Is No Coronavirus
14% Some Other Reason
3% Not Sure
If Coronavirus infections continue to increase, should Georgia shut down non-essential businesses? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points.)
52% Yes
32% No
16% Not Sure
If Coronavirus infections continue to increase, should Georgia shut down in-person learning in K-12 public schools? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.2 percentage points.)
63% Yes
26% No
11% Not Sure
Just your best guess ...Is the worst of fallout from the Coronavirus still ahead? Or behind us? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points.)
57% Still Ahead
22% Behind Us
21% Not Sure
Should wearing masks in all indoor public places in Georgia be mandatory? Or not mandatory? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 3.9 percentage points.)
73% Mandatory
23% Not Mandatory
4% Not Sure
Which of these best describes how you feel? There is no coronavirus; the disease was invented by the media? There is a virus, but the media has blown it way out of proportion? Or the virus is real, and it is deadly? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.3 percentage points.)
7% No Coronavirus; Invented By The Media
29% There Is a Virus; Media Has Blown Out Of Proportion
62% The Virus Is Real And Deadly
3% Not Sure