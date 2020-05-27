18 test positive in connection with COVID-19 'cluster' tied to private school graduating seniors

A representative with the Fulton County Board of Health said the 18 cases include both students and 'household contacts.'

ATLANTA — 11Alive has now learned that at least 18 people have tested positive in connection with a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases tied to graduating seniors at The Lovett School.

The big question is when the students were together - and why. Students haven't come to the Lovett School for classes since March 15, when the school moved to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released to 11Alive on Monday, a school spokesperson told 11Alive that Lovett was "notified by several Class of 2020 families that their graduates have tested positive for COVID-19. The school, which fully transitioned to a robust virtual learning platform on March 15, has maintained a closed campus with very limited access since that time."

The statement also mentioned that the notifications were made several days after a socially distanced drive-by senior parade.

"The school has been made aware of several off-campus social gatherings but has no information on any private events," the statement reads. "Families of the graduates diagnosed with COVID-19 are working with the appropriate healthcare professionals and Departments of Health.”

As its investigation continues, the Georgia Department of Public Health has given the Lovett School guidance on isolation and quarantine protocols and monitoring symptoms to be shared with the school's staff, students, and their families.

