COVID-19 cases showing up in Cherokee County schools only days after classes start

ATLANTA — Just four days after schools opened for in-person learning in Cherokee County, at least three students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Plus there is one more possible case involving a Kindergarten teacher at R.M Moore Elementary School.

In all, four cases this week. Their classes have been notified, so now what?

Under Georgia Department of Health guidelines --

If a person has mild symptoms, they can return to school after at least 10 days since symptoms appeared and 24 hours since the last fever, without fever-reducing medication.

For someone with severe symptoms, they can return to school after 20 days since symptoms appeared and 24 hours since their last fever, without fever-reducing medication.

For people who have no symptoms but were exposed without a mask, they must: Stay home for 14 days Monitor their temperature twice a day And, if possible, avoid others living in their home.



Cherokee County doesn't have a specific threshold or tipping point where they would have to close a school, and neither does the Department of Public Health.

They do not specify a number or percentage of positive cases that would mandate a school closure, because they say this is not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Factors like whether there was social distancing and if the students were wearing masks are considered on a school-by-school basis.

