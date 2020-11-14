Kemp renews current COVID-19 guidelines for Georgia

The executive order was signed Thursday, Nov. 13, which puts the provisions in place until Nov. 30.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has renewed his COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions that are currently in place in Georgia.

The executive order was signed Thursday, Nov. 13, which puts the provisions in place until Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

"As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," Governor Kemp said in a news release.

"The state has deployed over 300,000 rapid tests to communities across our state, stockpiled a sixty-day supply of PPE, and worked with hospitals and nursing homes to provide the medical staff needed to treat COVID-19 patient,” he added. “While we are prepared for any scenario, it is vital that Georgians do not grow complacent.”

He urged everyone to continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and have good hand hygiene. Kemp also wants Georgians to get a flu shot.

“By taking these simple steps, we will protect lives - and livelihoods,” Kemp said.

In addition to the renewed COVID restrictions, Kemp also signed another executive order on the state of emergency. It was put in place in July and has been renewed several times since then. It allows up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to be called for active duty to assist to “protect public peace” if necessary.

It was set to expire on the night of Nov. 16 but has been renewed for 28 days, expiring on Dec. 14.