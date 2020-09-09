These places have had some of the highest outbreaks for COVID since pandemic started

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities still remain the number one setting where outbreaks have occurred in the state.

ATLANTA — New data released from the Georgia Department Public of Health shows that schools, prisons, and workplaces have had some of the highest outbreaks for COVID since the pandemic started. But nursing homes and long-term care facilities still remain the number one setting where outbreaks have occurred in the state.

New data from the state's department of health shows from August 30 to September 5, 17 nursing homes reported outbreaks.That's in a 7-day period.

In the same time frame, 23 schools reported outbreaks, four prisons, and 11 workplaces.

Here's a breakdown of the total numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Nursing homes and living care facilities, at the top of the list, with 686 in the cumulative total, followed by prisons and jails with 190.

Workplaces and schools are almost neck and neck with 184 and 183 outbreaks respectively.

It's unclear how many positive cases it takes for the Georgia Department of Health to classify a COVID outbreak.

However, the official definition they gave us is "more than the expected number of cases in one place within a 14 day period."

COVID isn't the only disease Georgia tracks. DPH also tracks hundreds of other outbreaks from the flu to be food-borne illness.