COVID-19 simulator sees a second wave of cases in Georgia based on easing restrictions

The simulator was developed by Georgia Tech in collaboration with Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital

ATLANTA — A COVID-19 simulator predicts a second wave of cases in Georgia this summer based on easing restrictions. The simulator was developed by Georgia Tech, Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital.

“We are expecting the spike to come in about two to three months after the restrictions are lifted," Turgay Ayer, a Health Systems Engineering Professor at Georgia Tech, says.

“It’s very easy for this virus to accelerate and spread in the community but it is very difficult, as the WHO director said, to decelerate the spread in the absence of pharmaceutical interventions," he added.

The simulator estimates Georgia will see more than 23,000 deaths by August if restrictions were lifted in four for more weeks.

If restrictions are kept in place for 12 more weeks, the number of projected deaths drops to 1,940.

Ayer says a second wave of cases could not only affect public health, but the economy, as well.

“If we go through a second wave and the cases increase significantly, as we project based on our model, there’s a good chance that we will go back to what we are experiencing now, we may go back to these restrictions," he added.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.