Thousands tested for COVID-19 at 'mega site' near Atlanta airport within first few days of opening

Some of the patients have already started receiving their results back, DPH said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The mega COVID-19 testing site that's up and running near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has conducted a few thousand tests since it opened on Monday.

On the first day, the Georgia Department of Public Health said they saw a few hundred people, but had to shut down for a few hours because of lightning. But on the second day, they conducted more than 1,300 tests. And on Wednesday, before all the totals had been calculated, the state had already scheduled nearly 1,800 appointments.

Some of the patients have already started receiving their results back, DPH said.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke at the mega site. Kemp said that in Georgia there are now more than 170 testing sites and said that the positivity rate continues to decline.

We cannot stop here," Kemp said on Monday. "We are not out of the woods yet and we cannot take our foot off the gas."

He said the location at the airport, in Clayton County, has the capacity to test up to 5,000 people a day.

This testing site is located at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park and will be open for roughly two weeks, until Aug. 26. Hours for testing are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.