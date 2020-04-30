COVID-19 testing to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Free testing will take place Monday through Friday for the foreseeable future.

ATLANTA — Arthur Blank does it again. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Blank's foundation has donated millions of dollars toward relief efforts.

Today, the Arthur Blank Foundation announced they are partnering with LA-based CORE Response to conduct COVID-19 testing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The organization announced the plan is for testing to be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

The preference is for people to pre-register, but they will also have walk-up registration on site. There is no cost to be tested.

The actual location will be at the Home Depot Backyard, a large open field adjacent to the stadium off Northside Drive.

For more informaiton, or to register, visit coreresponse.org/covid19-atlanta.

