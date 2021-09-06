COVID-19 variant first discovered in India found in Georgia

According to a Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson, there are fewer than 20 known cases of the variant found across Georgia.

ATLANTA — Fewer than 20 known cases of a COVID-19 variant first discovered in India have been detected across Georgia, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, the Delta variant B.1.617.2 is classified as a variant of interest.

The CDC monitors the sequenced variants circulating in the United States from a national level, not a state-level. The CDC also said, "to date, no variants of high consequence have been identified in the United States."

"I don't have an exact number for Delta in Georgia, but it's extremely low, fewer than 20, and I do not have county level date," Nancy Nydam with the Georgia Department of Public Health said.

According to the CDC, this particular variant of interest originated from India in December 2020. The CDC said there is potential to reduce the variant's effects by some EUA monoclonal antibody treatments.

"This variant, like the others, spreads more quickly and easily which make vaccination and basic prevention measures necessary for containment," Nydam said.

Although there is limited evidence on how COVID-19 variants affect how vaccines work, the CDC continues to monitor the impact in real-world conditions.

"Vaccination is critical to stopping the spread of COVID and decreasing the number of variants that emerge," Nydam said. "People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine, are targets for infection."

With the new variants originating across the globe, it is important to know that very few COVID tests are actually checking for these new variants.