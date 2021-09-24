COVID boosters in GA | What you need to know

Who is eligible, where to get them and when?

The CDC is endorsing Pfizer booster shots be offered to at-risk groups like people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and people 50 to 64 years old who have specific underlying health problems.

The extra dose would be given six months after their last Pfizer shot to offer them additional protection.

The CDC director is also going one step further, recommending a booster for people 18 to 64 if they have a job that puts them at an increased risk. That group would include health care workers, teachers, and grocery store workers, along with people who work in prisons or homeless shelters.

So, where can you go to get a booster shot?

CVS is offering boosters starting Friday and Walgreens will be offering them on Saturday. Both pharmacy chains will require an appointment, however, Walgreens says new patients will also have to verify their eligibility. CVS on the other hand is essentially working on an honor system.

You can also receive a booster shot through the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to them, booster shots will also be available at health department vaccination locations starting Monday. Some of these locations simply allow walk-ups, while others are by appointment only.

DPH says its sites will use the Georgia Immunization Registry to verify you’ve gotten two Pfizer shots and when you received them

At this point, government officials haven’t made any recommendations for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters because they’re still waiting on data.