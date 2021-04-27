'Cluster of COVID-19 cases' reported at Clayton County elementary school, district says

The district said it's following protocols for sanitizing classrooms and other areas that might have been affected in the school.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students at one Clayton County school will spend the remainder of the school year learning remotely following a "cluster of COVID-19 cases," according to the district.

A spokesperson for Clayton County Public Schools said, effective April 27, all staff and students moved to virtual learning at Callaway Elementary School.

They said they are following the district's protocols for sanitizing classrooms and other areas that might have been affected in the school.

They are also working with the Clayton County Health Department regarding the cases.

"As we continue to prioritize the safety of all students and employees, in accordance with the Health and Safety section of the Clayton County Public Schools Reopening of Schools Plan, district officials will continue to make determinations regarding in district COVID-19 cases on a case by case basis using the guidance of federal, state and local health officials," the statement said.