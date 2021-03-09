Data shows majority of cases, deaths, hospitalizations among unvaccinated

Those with COVID shots in the arm accounted for less than 1% of all new cases.

ATLANTA — There's a lot of news going around about "breakthrough cases" of COVID-19 but data is showing that unvaccinated people still make up more than 99% of all cases in Georgia.

A new report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that from January to September, those with COVID shots in the arm accounted for less than 1% of all new cases.

At that same time, about 10% of all unvaccinated people caught the virus.

While there is no guarantee that you won't catch COVID with a vaccine, they do reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill or potentially dying.

DPH's report also shows that hospitalizations for those with the virus were 23 times higher among those who are unvaccinated than vaccinated.

And as for deaths? The number of people dying from the virus is 32 times greater for the unvaccinated.