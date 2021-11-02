24-year Athens-Clarke County Police veteran dies after 'courageous and long battle with COVID-19'

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens have had to say good-bye to one of their own, after an officer died of COVID.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said that Richard Odum died Wednesday after a "courageous and long battle with COVID-19."
The department said Odom worked for them for more than 24 years, before he retired and began teaching again.
"Lt. Odum had a passion for teaching (and) mentoring many officers at the department," Athens-Clarke County Police shared on their Facebook page.
According to the department, Odum's last post was as a police academy instructor at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. They shared a link to his family's GoFundMe page created in his memory.
According to the page, Odum was admitted to the hospital Jan. 3 and on a ventilator before his death. He was remembered as a "hero and a champion" for his family.
So far during the pandemic, nearly 13,600 Georgians have died from the virus. While average cases and hospitalizations are trending down from their peak in January - though still higher than the summer surge - the daily death toll remains high, with an average of more than 100 people dying a day over the last two weeks.