Two COVID mega-testing sites open in metro Atlanta

The sites will be open Monday through Saturday.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Public Health said Friday that as the Omicron surge strains testing resources, two "mega-testing" sites are now open in metro Atlanta.

DPH said in a release it is partnering with the public health agencies in DeKalb County and Cobb County, as well as testing company Viral Solutions, to open the sites.

The testing sites are open Monday through Friday, DPH said, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. with a daily closure from 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. for lunch. They'll also be open Saturdays 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where the testing sites are located

Cobb County : Jim Miller Park Gate 1, 1295 Al Bishop Dr., Marietta

: Jim Miller Park Gate 1, 1295 Al Bishop Dr., Marietta DeKalb County: 2994 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest

DPH stressed that these locations are accessible by appointment only.

The tests will be free to all Georgia residents, though insurance will be billed if you have it. DPH indicated more sites such as these two could soon also open, saying in the release that, "DPH will send new updates as new sites are established."