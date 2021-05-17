Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Monday, May 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,804 deaths in Georgia, an increase of zero since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/4-5/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/20-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14
- There have been 890,581 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 314 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 607.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 892.
- There have been 62,680 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 14 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 69.17 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 17, there were 863 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,925 66
Atkinson 786 20
Bacon 1,288 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3,857 115
Banks 1,650 35
Barrow 8,845 135
Bartow 11,289 210
Ben Hill 1,495 61
Berrien 1,068 32
Bibb 13,400 407
Bleckley 803 34
Brantley 946 32
Brooks 947 36
Bryan 2,767 36
Bulloch 5,286 64
Burke 1,796 36
Butts 2,354 78
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3,236 31
Candler 764 37
Carroll 7,455 132
Catoosa 5,765 64
Charlton 1,160 25
Chatham 20,322 430
Chattahoochee 3,459 13
Chattooga 2,255 63
Cherokee 22,562 305
Clarke 12,849 137
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,139 463
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61,255 974
Coffee 4,240 137
Colquitt 3,553 82
Columbia 11,121 162
Cook 1,166 38
Coweta 8,769 207
Crawford 523 17
Crisp 1,449 56
Dade 1,227 13
Dawson 2,742 44
DeKalb 58,364 949
Decatur 2,146 55
Dodge 1,087 56
Dooly 798 32
Dougherty 5,603 282
Douglas 12,122 178
Early 1,018 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,840 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,751 54
Evans 761 17
Fannin 2,136 61
Fayette 6,747 154
Floyd 10,027 189
Forsyth 18,071 188
Franklin 2,357 43
Fulton 82,971 1,289
Gilmer 2,509 72
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,760 154
Gordon 6,517 106
Grady 1,573 47
Greene 1,513 56
Gwinnett 87,057 1,087
Habersham 4,667 153
Hall 25,198 447
Hancock 840 63
Haralson 1,721 35
Harris 2,190 58
Hart 1,712 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,431 300
Houston 10,157 197
Irwin 686 18
Jackson 8,564 141
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1,304 36
Jefferson 1,585 59
Jenkins 728 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,588 52
Lamar 1,358 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3,733 146
Lee 1,605 51
Liberty 3,492 62
Lincoln 516 24
Long 680 11
Lowndes 7,862 143
Lumpkin 2,821 64
Macon 624 27
Madison 2,769 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1,700 42
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,550 73
Miller 686 9
Mitchell 1,545 74
Monroe 1,886 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1,204 23
Murray 4,212 81
Muscogee 14,534 407
Newton 7,602 226
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,811 479
Oconee 3,072 65
Oglethorpe 1,202 28
Paulding 10,900 169
Peach 1,878 52
Pickens 2,565 64
Pierce 1,276 44
Pike 1,077 26
Polk 3,966 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,801 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,558 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20,204 421
Rockdale 6,124 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 819 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4,139 158
Stephens 2,991 81
Stewart 803 25
Sumter 1,823 93
Talbot 392 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,855 47
Taylor 513 22
Telfair 727 45
Terrell 576 46
Thomas 3,607 114
Tift 3,450 97
Toombs 2,956 98
Towns 1,114 44
Treutlen 630 24
Troup 6,009 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2,070 70
Unknown 2,330 5
Upson 1,825 107
Walker 6,624 80
Walton 8,128 239
Ware 3,041 153
Warren 384 14
Washington 1,641 62
Wayne 2,767 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2,992 67
Whitfield 14,921 231
Wilcox 478 29
Wilkes 671 21
Wilkinson 735 28
Worth 1,198 61