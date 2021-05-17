Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Monday, May 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,804 deaths in Georgia, an increase of zero since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/4-5/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/20-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14

There have been 890,581 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 314 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 607.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 892.

There have been 62,680 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 14 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 69.17 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.5.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 17, there were 863 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,925 66

Atkinson 786 20

Bacon 1,288 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3,857 115

Banks 1,650 35

Barrow 8,845 135

Bartow 11,289 210

Ben Hill 1,495 61

Berrien 1,068 32

Bibb 13,400 407

Bleckley 803 34

Brantley 946 32

Brooks 947 36

Bryan 2,767 36

Bulloch 5,286 64

Burke 1,796 36

Butts 2,354 78

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3,236 31

Candler 764 37

Carroll 7,455 132

Catoosa 5,765 64

Charlton 1,160 25

Chatham 20,322 430

Chattahoochee 3,459 13

Chattooga 2,255 63

Cherokee 22,562 305

Clarke 12,849 137

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,139 463

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61,255 974

Coffee 4,240 137

Colquitt 3,553 82

Columbia 11,121 162

Cook 1,166 38

Coweta 8,769 207

Crawford 523 17

Crisp 1,449 56

Dade 1,227 13

Dawson 2,742 44

DeKalb 58,364 949

Decatur 2,146 55

Dodge 1,087 56

Dooly 798 32

Dougherty 5,603 282

Douglas 12,122 178

Early 1,018 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,840 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,751 54

Evans 761 17

Fannin 2,136 61

Fayette 6,747 154

Floyd 10,027 189

Forsyth 18,071 188

Franklin 2,357 43

Fulton 82,971 1,289

Gilmer 2,509 72

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,760 154

Gordon 6,517 106

Grady 1,573 47

Greene 1,513 56

Gwinnett 87,057 1,087

Habersham 4,667 153

Hall 25,198 447

Hancock 840 63

Haralson 1,721 35

Harris 2,190 58

Hart 1,712 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,431 300

Houston 10,157 197

Irwin 686 18

Jackson 8,564 141

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1,304 36

Jefferson 1,585 59

Jenkins 728 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,588 52

Lamar 1,358 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3,733 146

Lee 1,605 51

Liberty 3,492 62

Lincoln 516 24

Long 680 11

Lowndes 7,862 143

Lumpkin 2,821 64

Macon 624 27

Madison 2,769 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1,700 42

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,550 73

Miller 686 9

Mitchell 1,545 74

Monroe 1,886 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1,204 23

Murray 4,212 81

Muscogee 14,534 407

Newton 7,602 226

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,811 479

Oconee 3,072 65

Oglethorpe 1,202 28

Paulding 10,900 169

Peach 1,878 52

Pickens 2,565 64

Pierce 1,276 44

Pike 1,077 26

Polk 3,966 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,801 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,558 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20,204 421

Rockdale 6,124 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 819 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,139 158

Stephens 2,991 81

Stewart 803 25

Sumter 1,823 93

Talbot 392 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,855 47

Taylor 513 22

Telfair 727 45

Terrell 576 46

Thomas 3,607 114

Tift 3,450 97

Toombs 2,956 98

Towns 1,114 44

Treutlen 630 24

Troup 6,009 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2,070 70

Unknown 2,330 5

Upson 1,825 107

Walker 6,624 80

Walton 8,128 239

Ware 3,041 153

Warren 384 14

Washington 1,641 62

Wayne 2,767 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2,992 67

Whitfield 14,921 231

Wilcox 478 29

Wilkes 671 21

Wilkinson 735 28