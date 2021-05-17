x
Coronavirus

Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Monday, May 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,804 deaths in Georgia, an increase of zero since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/4-5/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/20-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14
  • There have been 890,581 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 314 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 607.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 892.
  • There have been 62,680 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 14 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 69.17 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 17, there were 863 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,925    66

Atkinson    786    20

Bacon    1,288    28

Baker    164    9

Baldwin    3,857    115

Banks    1,650    35

Barrow    8,845    135

Bartow    11,289    210

Ben Hill    1,495    61

Berrien    1,068    32

Bibb    13,400    407

Bleckley    803    34

Brantley    946    32

Brooks    947    36

Bryan    2,767    36

Bulloch    5,286    64

Burke    1,796    36

Butts    2,354    78

Calhoun    452    15

Camden    3,236    31

Candler    764    37

Carroll    7,455    132

Catoosa    5,765    64

Charlton    1,160    25

Chatham    20,322    430

Chattahoochee    3,459    13

Chattooga    2,255    63

Cherokee    22,562    305

Clarke    12,849    137

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,139    463

Clinch    741    25

Cobb    61,255    974

Coffee    4,240    137

Colquitt    3,553    82

Columbia    11,121    162

Cook    1,166    38

Coweta    8,769    207

Crawford    523    17

Crisp    1,449    56

Dade    1,227    13

Dawson    2,742    44

DeKalb    58,364    949

Decatur    2,146    55

Dodge    1,087    56

Dooly    798    32

Dougherty    5,603    282

Douglas    12,122    178

Early    1,018    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,840    66

Elbert    1,533    59

Emanuel    1,751    54

Evans    761    17

Fannin    2,136    61

Fayette    6,747    154

Floyd    10,027    189

Forsyth    18,071    188

Franklin    2,357    43

Fulton    82,971    1,289

Gilmer    2,509    72

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,760    154

Gordon    6,517    106

Grady    1,573    47

Greene    1,513    56

Gwinnett    87,057    1,087

Habersham    4,667    153

Hall    25,198    447

Hancock    840    63

Haralson    1,721    35

Harris    2,190    58

Hart    1,712    37

Heard    651    16

Henry    19,431    300

Houston    10,157    197

Irwin    686    18

Jackson    8,564    141

Jasper    683    19

Jeff Davis    1,304    36

Jefferson    1,585    59

Jenkins    728    39

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,588    52

Lamar    1,358    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3,733    146

Lee    1,605    51

Liberty    3,492    62

Lincoln    516    24

Long    680    11

Lowndes    7,862    143

Lumpkin    2,821    64

Macon    624    27

Madison    2,769    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1,700    42

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,550    73

Miller    686    9

Mitchell    1,545    74

Monroe    1,886    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1,204    23

Murray    4,212    81

Muscogee    14,534    407

Newton    7,602    226

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,811    479

Oconee    3,072    65

Oglethorpe    1,202    28

Paulding    10,900    169

Peach    1,878    52

Pickens    2,565    64

Pierce    1,276    44

Pike    1,077    26

Polk    3,966    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,801    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,558    40

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20,204    421

Rockdale    6,124    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    819    21

Seminole    750    18

Spalding    4,139    158

Stephens    2,991    81

Stewart    803    25

Sumter    1,823    93

Talbot    392    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,855    47

Taylor    513    22

Telfair    727    45

Terrell    576    46

Thomas    3,607    114

Tift    3,450    97

Toombs    2,956    98

Towns    1,114    44

Treutlen    630    24

Troup    6,009    187

Turner    604    34

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2,070    70

Unknown    2,330    5

Upson    1,825    107

Walker    6,624    80

Walton    8,128    239

Ware    3,041    153

Warren    384    14

Washington    1,641    62

Wayne    2,767    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    2,992    67

Whitfield    14,921    231

Wilcox    478    29

Wilkes    671    21

Wilkinson    735    28

Worth    1,198    61

