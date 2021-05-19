Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Wednesday, May 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,849 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/22-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21
- There have been 891,502 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 429 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 577.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 854.
- There have been 62,877 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.21
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 19, there were 859 current hospitalizations – a increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Appling 1,924 66
Atkinson 788 20
Bacon 1,286 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3,865 115
Banks 1,651 35
Barrow 8,857 135
Bartow 11,293 211
Ben Hill 1,494 61
Berrien 1,069 32
Bibb 13,412 407
Bleckley 803 34
Brantley 949 32
Brooks 948 36
Bryan 2,776 37
Bulloch 5,287 63
Burke 1,796 36
Butts 2,350 78
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3,244 31
Candler 774 38
Carroll 7,457 132
Catoosa 5,777 64
Charlton 1,190 25
Chatham 20,358 430
Chattahoochee 3,458 13
Chattooga 2,251 63
Cherokee 22,584 306
Clarke 12,861 138
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,169 466
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 61,317 978
Coffee 4,244 138
Colquitt 3,552 82
Columbia 11,127 162
Cook 1,166 38
Coweta 8,781 207
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1,449 56
Dade 1,230 13
Dawson 2,753 44
DeKalb 58,458 951
Decatur 2,149 55
Dodge 1,087 56
Dooly 799 32
Dougherty 5,602 283
Douglas 12,132 179
Early 1,019 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,844 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,752 54
Evans 769 17
Fannin 2,137 61
Fayette 6,752 155
Floyd 10,032 190
Forsyth 18,092 188
Franklin 2,357 42
Fulton 83,065 1,293
Gilmer 2,509 72
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,766 155
Gordon 6,523 106
Grady 1,575 47
Greene 1,514 56
Gwinnett 87,139 1,087
Habersham 4,669 153
Hall 25,215 449
Hancock 839 63
Haralson 1,718 35
Harris 2,198 58
Hart 1,713 38
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,457 300
Houston 10,162 197
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8,571 141
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1,305 36
Jefferson 1,585 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,590 52
Lamar 1,361 46
Lanier 504 9
Laurens 3,736 146
Lee 1,608 52
Liberty 3,506 62
Lincoln 517 24
Long 680 11
Lowndes 7,874 144
Lumpkin 2,827 65
Macon 624 27
Madison 2,772 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1,702 42
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,551 74
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,545 75
Monroe 1,885 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1,207 23
Murray 4,221 81
Muscogee 14,551 409
Newton 7,617 229
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,802 479
Oconee 3,074 65
Oglethorpe 1,205 28
Paulding 10,919 170
Peach 1,883 52
Pickens 2,565 64
Pierce 1,279 44
Pike 1,078 27
Polk 3,966 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,803 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,561 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20,227 422
Rockdale 6,133 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 819 21
Seminole 749 18
Spalding 4,141 158
Stephens 2,993 81
Stewart 803 25
Sumter 1,826 93
Talbot 393 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,860 47
Taylor 514 22
Telfair 727 45
Terrell 576 46
Thomas 3,610 114
Tift 3,452 97
Toombs 2,955 98
Towns 1,114 44
Treutlen 630 24
Troup 6,012 188
Turner 606 34
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,070 70
Unknown 2,334 6
Upson 1,825 108
Walker 6,638 80
Walton 8,131 240
Ware 3,044 153
Warren 384 14
Washington 1,640 64
Wayne 2,770 79
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2,993 67
Whitfield 14,931 231
Wilcox 477 29
Wilkes 672 21
Wilkinson 736 28
Worth 1,199 61