Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Wednesday, May 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,849 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/22-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21

in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/22-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21 There have been 891,502 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 429 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 577.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 854.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 429 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 577.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 854. There have been 62,877 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.21

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.21 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 19, there were 859 current hospitalizations – a increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,924 66

Atkinson 788 20

Bacon 1,286 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3,865 115

Banks 1,651 35

Barrow 8,857 135

Bartow 11,293 211

Ben Hill 1,494 61

Berrien 1,069 32

Bibb 13,412 407

Bleckley 803 34

Brantley 949 32

Brooks 948 36

Bryan 2,776 37

Bulloch 5,287 63

Burke 1,796 36

Butts 2,350 78

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3,244 31

Candler 774 38

Carroll 7,457 132

Catoosa 5,777 64

Charlton 1,190 25

Chatham 20,358 430

Chattahoochee 3,458 13

Chattooga 2,251 63

Cherokee 22,584 306

Clarke 12,861 138

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,169 466

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 61,317 978

Coffee 4,244 138

Colquitt 3,552 82

Columbia 11,127 162

Cook 1,166 38

Coweta 8,781 207

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1,449 56

Dade 1,230 13

Dawson 2,753 44

DeKalb 58,458 951

Decatur 2,149 55

Dodge 1,087 56

Dooly 799 32

Dougherty 5,602 283

Douglas 12,132 179

Early 1,019 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,844 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,752 54

Evans 769 17

Fannin 2,137 61

Fayette 6,752 155

Floyd 10,032 190

Forsyth 18,092 188

Franklin 2,357 42

Fulton 83,065 1,293

Gilmer 2,509 72

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,766 155

Gordon 6,523 106

Grady 1,575 47

Greene 1,514 56

Gwinnett 87,139 1,087

Habersham 4,669 153

Hall 25,215 449

Hancock 839 63

Haralson 1,718 35

Harris 2,198 58

Hart 1,713 38

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,457 300

Houston 10,162 197

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8,571 141

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1,305 36

Jefferson 1,585 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,590 52

Lamar 1,361 46

Lanier 504 9

Laurens 3,736 146

Lee 1,608 52

Liberty 3,506 62

Lincoln 517 24

Long 680 11

Lowndes 7,874 144

Lumpkin 2,827 65

Macon 624 27

Madison 2,772 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1,702 42

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,551 74

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,545 75

Monroe 1,885 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1,207 23

Murray 4,221 81

Muscogee 14,551 409

Newton 7,617 229

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,802 479

Oconee 3,074 65

Oglethorpe 1,205 28

Paulding 10,919 170

Peach 1,883 52

Pickens 2,565 64

Pierce 1,279 44

Pike 1,078 27

Polk 3,966 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,803 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,561 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20,227 422

Rockdale 6,133 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 819 21

Seminole 749 18

Spalding 4,141 158

Stephens 2,993 81

Stewart 803 25

Sumter 1,826 93

Talbot 393 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,860 47

Taylor 514 22

Telfair 727 45

Terrell 576 46

Thomas 3,610 114

Tift 3,452 97

Toombs 2,955 98

Towns 1,114 44

Treutlen 630 24

Troup 6,012 188

Turner 606 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,070 70

Unknown 2,334 6

Upson 1,825 108

Walker 6,638 80

Walton 8,131 240

Ware 3,044 153

Warren 384 14

Washington 1,640 64

Wayne 2,770 79

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2,993 67

Whitfield 14,931 231

Wilcox 477 29

Wilkes 672 21

Wilkinson 736 28