Latest COVID numbers in Georgia for Wednesday, May 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,849 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/22-5/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21
  • There have been 891,502 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 429 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 577.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 854.
  • There have been 62,877 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.21
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 19, there were 859 current hospitalizations – a increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Appling    1,924    66

Atkinson    788    20

Bacon    1,286    28

Baker    164    9

Baldwin    3,865    115

Banks    1,651    35

Barrow    8,857    135

Bartow    11,293    211

Ben Hill    1,494    61

Berrien    1,069    32

Bibb    13,412    407

Bleckley    803    34

Brantley    949    32

Brooks    948    36

Bryan    2,776    37

Bulloch    5,287    63

Burke    1,796    36

Butts    2,350    78

Calhoun    452    15

Camden    3,244    31

Candler    774    38

Carroll    7,457    132

Catoosa    5,777    64

Charlton    1,190    25

Chatham    20,358    430

Chattahoochee    3,458    13

Chattooga    2,251    63

Cherokee    22,584    306

Clarke    12,861    138

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,169    466

Clinch    738    25

Cobb    61,317    978

Coffee    4,244    138

Colquitt    3,552    82

Columbia    11,127    162

Cook    1,166    38

Coweta    8,781    207

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1,449    56

Dade    1,230    13

Dawson    2,753    44

DeKalb    58,458    951

Decatur    2,149    55

Dodge    1,087    56

Dooly    799    32

Dougherty    5,602    283

Douglas    12,132    179

Early    1,019    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,844    66

Elbert    1,533    59

Emanuel    1,752    54

Evans    769    17

Fannin    2,137    61

Fayette    6,752    155

Floyd    10,032    190

Forsyth    18,092    188

Franklin    2,357    42

Fulton    83,065    1,293

Gilmer    2,509    72

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,766    155

Gordon    6,523    106

Grady    1,575    47

Greene    1,514    56

Gwinnett    87,139    1,087

Habersham    4,669    153

Hall    25,215    449

Hancock    839    63

Haralson    1,718    35

Harris    2,198    58

Hart    1,713    38

Heard    651    16

Henry    19,457    300

Houston    10,162    197

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8,571    141

Jasper    683    19

Jeff Davis    1,305    36

Jefferson    1,585    59

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,590    52

Lamar    1,361    46

Lanier    504    9

Laurens    3,736    146

Lee    1,608    52

Liberty    3,506    62

Lincoln    517    24

Long    680    11

Lowndes    7,874    144

Lumpkin    2,827    65

Macon    624    27

Madison    2,772    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1,702    42

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,551    74

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,545    75

Monroe    1,885    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1,207    23

Murray    4,221    81

Muscogee    14,551    409

Newton    7,617    229

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,802    479

Oconee    3,074    65

Oglethorpe    1,205    28

Paulding    10,919    170

Peach    1,883    52

Pickens    2,565    64

Pierce    1,279    44

Pike    1,078    27

Polk    3,966    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,803    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,561    40

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20,227    422

Rockdale    6,133    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    819    21

Seminole    749    18

Spalding    4,141    158

Stephens    2,993    81

Stewart    803    25

Sumter    1,826    93

Talbot    393    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,860    47

Taylor    514    22

Telfair    727    45

Terrell    576    46

Thomas    3,610    114

Tift    3,452    97

Toombs    2,955    98

Towns    1,114    44

Treutlen    630    24

Troup    6,012    188

Turner    606    34

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,070    70

Unknown    2,334    6

Upson    1,825    108

Walker    6,638    80

Walton    8,131    240

Ware    3,044    153

Warren    384    14

Washington    1,640    64

Wayne    2,770    79

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    2,993    67

Whitfield    14,931    231

Wilcox    477    29

Wilkes    672    21

Wilkinson    736    28

Worth    1,199    61

