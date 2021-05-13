Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, May 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,765 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day Over the last 14 days (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day Over the last 14 days (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86. There have been 888,784 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 805 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 711.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 805 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 711.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929. There have been 62,503 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 13, there were 955 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,925 66

Atkinson 786 20

Bacon 1,286 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3,853 115

Banks 1,646 35

Barrow 8,820 135

Bartow 11,268 209

Ben Hill 1,494 61

Berrien 1,063 32

Bibb 13,381 407

Bleckley 802 34

Brantley 945 32

Brooks 947 36

Bryan 2,751 36

Bulloch 5,282 64

Burke 1,792 36

Butts 2,345 77

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3,229 31

Candler 753 37

Carroll 7,443 132

Catoosa 5,756 64

Charlton 1,148 25

Chatham 20,285 430

Chattahoochee 3,422 13

Chattooga 2,250 63

Cherokee 22,517 304

Clarke 12,828 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 24,056 462

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61,140 973

Coffee 4,237 137

Colquitt 3,548 81

Columbia 11,110 162

Cook 1,164 38

Coweta 8,747 207

Crawford 524 17

Crisp 1,448 56

Dade 1,222 13

Dawson 2,737 42

DeKalb 58,221 946

Decatur 2,152 55

Dodge 1,085 56

Dooly 793 32

Dougherty 5,597 282

Douglas 12,093 179

Early 1,016 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,834 65

Elbert 1,531 59

Emanuel 1,741 53

Evans 761 17

Fannin 2,135 61

Fayette 6,739 154

Floyd 10,018 188

Forsyth 18,037 188

Franklin 2,353 43

Fulton 82,785 1,288

Gilmer 2,505 72

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,740 154

Gordon 6,514 105

Grady 1,570 47

Greene 1,510 56

Gwinnett 86,932 1,086

Habersham 4,663 153

Hall 25,159 446

Hancock 838 62

Haralson 1,720 35

Harris 2,188 58

Hart 1,711 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,385 300

Houston 10,148 195

Irwin 685 18

Jackson 8,551 140

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1,302 36

Jefferson 1,585 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,585 52

Lamar 1,358 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3,724 145

Lee 1,605 51

Liberty 3,478 61

Lincoln 516 24

Long 678 11

Lowndes 7,844 143

Lumpkin 2,815 64

Macon 621 27

Madison 2,761 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1,698 41

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,538 73

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,543 74

Monroe 1,879 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1,200 23

Murray 4,201 81

Muscogee 14,488 405

Newton 7,579 224

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,768 473

Oconee 3,069 65

Oglethorpe 1,198 28

Paulding 10,869 168

Peach 1,873 52

Pickens 2,555 64

Pierce 1,274 44

Pike 1,075 26

Polk 3,959 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,802 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,551 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20,147 419

Rockdale 6,096 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 818 21

Seminole 752 18

Spalding 4,118 157

Stephens 2,991 81

Stewart 793 25

Sumter 1,816 92

Talbot 390 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,852 47

Taylor 512 22

Telfair 727 45

Terrell 574 46

Thomas 3,608 114

Tift 3,447 97

Toombs 2,951 98

Towns 1,110 44

Treutlen 626 24

Troup 5,998 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 515 39

Union 2,068 71

Unknown 2,334 5

Upson 1,824 107

Walker 6,605 80

Walton 8,123 237

Ware 3,035 153

Warren 381 14

Washington 1,638 62

Wayne 2,760 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2,989 67

Whitfield 14,900 231

Wilcox 477 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 731 28