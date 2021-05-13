Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, May 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,765 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day Over the last 14 days (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86.
- There have been 888,784 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 805 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 711.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929.
- There have been 62,503 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 13, there were 955 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,925 66
Atkinson 786 20
Bacon 1,286 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3,853 115
Banks 1,646 35
Barrow 8,820 135
Bartow 11,268 209
Ben Hill 1,494 61
Berrien 1,063 32
Bibb 13,381 407
Bleckley 802 34
Brantley 945 32
Brooks 947 36
Bryan 2,751 36
Bulloch 5,282 64
Burke 1,792 36
Butts 2,345 77
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3,229 31
Candler 753 37
Carroll 7,443 132
Catoosa 5,756 64
Charlton 1,148 25
Chatham 20,285 430
Chattahoochee 3,422 13
Chattooga 2,250 63
Cherokee 22,517 304
Clarke 12,828 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 24,056 462
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61,140 973
Coffee 4,237 137
Colquitt 3,548 81
Columbia 11,110 162
Cook 1,164 38
Coweta 8,747 207
Crawford 524 17
Crisp 1,448 56
Dade 1,222 13
Dawson 2,737 42
DeKalb 58,221 946
Decatur 2,152 55
Dodge 1,085 56
Dooly 793 32
Dougherty 5,597 282
Douglas 12,093 179
Early 1,016 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,834 65
Elbert 1,531 59
Emanuel 1,741 53
Evans 761 17
Fannin 2,135 61
Fayette 6,739 154
Floyd 10,018 188
Forsyth 18,037 188
Franklin 2,353 43
Fulton 82,785 1,288
Gilmer 2,505 72
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,740 154
Gordon 6,514 105
Grady 1,570 47
Greene 1,510 56
Gwinnett 86,932 1,086
Habersham 4,663 153
Hall 25,159 446
Hancock 838 62
Haralson 1,720 35
Harris 2,188 58
Hart 1,711 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,385 300
Houston 10,148 195
Irwin 685 18
Jackson 8,551 140
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1,302 36
Jefferson 1,585 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,585 52
Lamar 1,358 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3,724 145
Lee 1,605 51
Liberty 3,478 61
Lincoln 516 24
Long 678 11
Lowndes 7,844 143
Lumpkin 2,815 64
Macon 621 27
Madison 2,761 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1,698 41
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,538 73
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,543 74
Monroe 1,879 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1,200 23
Murray 4,201 81
Muscogee 14,488 405
Newton 7,579 224
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,768 473
Oconee 3,069 65
Oglethorpe 1,198 28
Paulding 10,869 168
Peach 1,873 52
Pickens 2,555 64
Pierce 1,274 44
Pike 1,075 26
Polk 3,959 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,802 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,551 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20,147 419
Rockdale 6,096 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 818 21
Seminole 752 18
Spalding 4,118 157
Stephens 2,991 81
Stewart 793 25
Sumter 1,816 92
Talbot 390 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,852 47
Taylor 512 22
Telfair 727 45
Terrell 574 46
Thomas 3,608 114
Tift 3,447 97
Toombs 2,951 98
Towns 1,110 44
Treutlen 626 24
Troup 5,998 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 515 39
Union 2,068 71
Unknown 2,334 5
Upson 1,824 107
Walker 6,605 80
Walton 8,123 237
Ware 3,035 153
Warren 381 14
Washington 1,638 62
Wayne 2,760 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2,989 67
Whitfield 14,900 231
Wilcox 477 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1,197 61