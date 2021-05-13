x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, May 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,765 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day  Over the last 14 days (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86.
  • There have been 888,784 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 805 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 711.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 929.
  • There have been 62,503 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 13, there were 955 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,925    66

Atkinson    786    20

Bacon    1,286    28

Baker    164    9

Baldwin    3,853    115

Banks    1,646    35

Barrow    8,820    135

Bartow    11,268    209

Ben Hill    1,494    61

Berrien    1,063    32

Bibb    13,381    407

Bleckley    802    34

Brantley    945    32

Brooks    947    36

Bryan    2,751    36

Bulloch    5,282    64

Burke    1,792    36

Butts    2,345    77

Calhoun    452    15

Camden    3,229    31

Candler    753    37

Carroll    7,443    132

Catoosa    5,756    64

Charlton    1,148    25

Chatham    20,285    430

Chattahoochee    3,422    13

Chattooga    2,250    63

Cherokee    22,517    304

Clarke    12,828    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    24,056    462

Clinch    740    25

Cobb    61,140    973

Coffee    4,237    137

Colquitt    3,548    81

Columbia    11,110    162

Cook    1,164    38

Coweta    8,747    207

Crawford    524    17

Crisp    1,448    56

Dade    1,222    13

Dawson    2,737    42

DeKalb    58,221    946

Decatur    2,152    55

Dodge    1,085    56

Dooly    793    32

Dougherty    5,597    282

Douglas    12,093    179

Early    1,016    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,834    65

Elbert    1,531    59

Emanuel    1,741    53

Evans    761    17

Fannin    2,135    61

Fayette    6,739    154

Floyd    10,018    188

Forsyth    18,037    188

Franklin    2,353    43

Fulton    82,785    1,288

Gilmer    2,505    72

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,740    154

Gordon    6,514    105

Grady    1,570    47

Greene    1,510    56

Gwinnett    86,932    1,086

Habersham    4,663    153

Hall    25,159    446

Hancock    838    62

Haralson    1,720    35

Harris    2,188    58

Hart    1,711    37

Heard    651    16

Henry    19,385    300

Houston    10,148    195

Irwin    685    18

Jackson    8,551    140

Jasper    683    19

Jeff Davis    1,302    36

Jefferson    1,585    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,585    52

Lamar    1,358    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3,724    145

Lee    1,605    51

Liberty    3,478    61

Lincoln    516    24

Long    678    11

Lowndes    7,844    143

Lumpkin    2,815    64

Macon    621    27

Madison    2,761    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1,698    41

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,538    73

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,543    74

Monroe    1,879    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1,200    23

Murray    4,201    81

Muscogee    14,488    405

Newton    7,579    224

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,768    473

Oconee    3,069    65

Oglethorpe    1,198    28

Paulding    10,869    168

Peach    1,873    52

Pickens    2,555    64

Pierce    1,274    44

Pike    1,075    26

Polk    3,959    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,802    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,551    40

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20,147    419

Rockdale    6,096    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    818    21

Seminole    752    18

Spalding    4,118    157

Stephens    2,991    81

Stewart    793    25

Sumter    1,816    92

Talbot    390    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,852    47

Taylor    512    22

Telfair    727    45

Terrell    574    46

Thomas    3,608    114

Tift    3,447    97

Toombs    2,951    98

Towns    1,110    44

Treutlen    626    24

Troup    5,998    187

Turner    604    34

Twiggs    515    39

Union    2,068    71

Unknown    2,334    5

Upson    1,824    107

Walker    6,605    80

Walton    8,123    237

Ware    3,035    153

Warren    381    14

Washington    1,638    62

Wayne    2,760    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2,989    67

Whitfield    14,900    231

Wilcox    477    29

Wilkes    670    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1,197    61

    

Related Articles