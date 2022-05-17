COVID test kits available in vending machines in Fulton County

The kits are self-administered COVID tests and once finished, the kits can be dropped back off at the collection boxes next to the vending machines.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — COVID-19 test kits are now available in dispensing machines at the Fulton County Jail and the Fulton County Justice Center Complex.

"This is the first jail in metro Atlanta to place a COVID-19 test vending machine in its facility," Fulton County officials said in a news release.

The machines will be accessible to the public in the lobbies at both the jail and the courthouse. The kits are self-administered COVID tests and once finished, the kits can be dropped back off at the collection boxes next to the vending machines.

Fulton County said the tests will then be picked up Monday through Saturday, and results will typically be available within 48 hours via the sick.org app.

“We have all endured hardships throughout this pandemic,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said. “It is critical to have these vending machines conveniently located within the lobby of our jail, and on the ground floor of the Justice Center Tower. I encourage the public to utilize this resource as a method of staying healthy and uplifting public health.”