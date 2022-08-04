Kiosks now offer free COVID tests | Here's how to find one

The PCR tests will be available any day, any time at several locations in the Peach State.

ATLANTA — Kiosks for free COVID-19 tests are available at several locations across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The stalls are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to distribute and collect COVID PCR tests. DPH said registration is required to use the kiosk and can be completed online or at the machine.

Testing results are expected by email or text "within 48 hours of specimen collection."

Once registration is completed, DPH said the kiosks would dispense a kit complete with a nasal swab and instructions for collecting the sample. Users then put the package into the kit and place it into the kiosk to be collected and sent to a lab.

DPH said using the kiosk is free, but people with insurance will be billed by their provider.

For a list of the available kiosks in Georgia, check the list below or head to their website. Register online before you go.

DPH said that with at-home COVID-19 tests, they are unable to get a complete look at positive cases within the state. The test results are considered "suspect," and aren't counted.

"Individuals should receive confirmatory testing by a doctor, lab or public health if they test positive on a home test," said Nancy Nydam of DPH in September. "All at-home tests are considered 'suspect' cases and not 'confirmed' or 'probable,' so they would not appear in our dashboard numbers without further confirmation."