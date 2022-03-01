Two COVID testing sites in DeKalb County closed on Monday

The sites are closed due to high winds.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two DeKalb County testing sites for COVID-19 are closed Monday due to high winds, the county's board of health said Jan. 3.

A spokesperson with the county mentioned that because the testing sites are outdoors, "the safety of being under tents with 30-40 MPH is a serious concern."

The board of health also reminded residents that the Doraville MARTA vaccination site would be closed per usual on Monday as well.

In addition, the board of health added that its offices and health centers would be closed in observance of New Year's day.

The search for COVID tests in not just the county but the entire Atlanta area has become a major headache for many, with long lines sometimes taking hours.

DeKalb County has registered more than 9,000 cases in the last two weeks, with a positivity rate of more than eight times the recommended 5% by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just last week, six major health systems across metro Atlanta released a joint statement as COVID cases surged across Georgia.

The hospitals said their emergency rooms have increased significantly for both "emergent and non-emergent situations," including those seeking COVID testing without needing further care or treatment.

Due to the large volume, those hospitals begged the public to seek COVID-19 testing outside of their facilities.

The Georgia Department of Health released a similar statement asking Georgians to only go to hospital emergency rooms for COVID testing if their symptoms are severe.