VERIFY: Can undocumented immigrants get the COVID-19 vaccine?

DPH: "Vaccinating as many people as possible, regardless of immigration status, is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia."

ATLANTA — Georgia is home to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, many of whom work and live in communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

Many essential workers are undocumented and have high priority after healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents for the vaccine, but health experts say there's vaccine hesitancy keeping their vaccine numbers low.

So we VERIFY: are undocumented immigrants able to get the COVID-19 vaccine once they become eligible?

We went straight to the source for that answer. The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms that they are able to get the vaccine and free of charge, like everybody else.

A spokesperson with the department added that no identification is required for anybody to receive the vaccine. In a statement, DPH said:

We also reached out to the Latino Community Fund (LCF), a non-profit aimed at helping advocate for Latinos. Congressman Hank Johnson who represents Rockdale County and parts of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Newton counties, also weighed in.

"We need to make sure that we get that vaccine to every nook and cranny so that everyone can be vaccinated," said Johnson.

Latinos are among the group with the highest vaccine hesitancy, but also among the groups with fewer vaccines administered.

"They are overrepresented in frontline occupations and they are also dying faster of COVID," Gigi Pedraza, executive director of LCF, said.

The Department of Homeland Security also released a statement earlier this month to talk about the importance of equitable distribution for the vaccine.

In the statement, it said: