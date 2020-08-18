Coweta County school temporarily closes to staff after COVID-19 exposure; Virtual classes not affected

A school spokesperson says 55 employees are quarantined from Willis Road Elementary School.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Students began school virtually in Coweta County last Thursday, while most instructors worked from their classrooms.

However, COVID-19 exposures forced the closure of one school building in Coweta County on Monday, according to school system spokesperson Dean Jackson.

Willis Road Elementary School was closed to staff on Monday while the building was cleaned and employees were interviewed, Jackson said.

According to Jackson, positive COVID-19 tests were reported among staff from Willis Road on Sunday, August 16. As a result, the school was deep cleaned, following the Coweta County School System's protocols, he said.

Employees from the school system's health program interviewed staff members of Willis Road Elementary to identify any possible exposures to positive COVID-19 cases.

In all, Jackson said, 55 out of a total of 94 staff members of Willis Road have been excluded from the workplace due to coronavirus concerns, including positive tests, reported exposure to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or reported symptoms related to the coronavirus.

Another Coweta County school, Newnan Crossing Elementary School, was closed to staff on Wednesday, August 12, after positive COVID-19 tests were reported, Jackson said.

That school was deep cleaned on that day, Jackson said.

He said that nursing staff from the school system interviewed school employees to identify any possible exposures to positive cases on that day, and able to exclude 12 staff members from the workplace for coronavirus concerns.

Newnan Crossing Elementary was able to open on Thursday, August 13, in time for the first day of virtual classes for Coweta County students, Jackson said.

In the case of each of the schools, Jackson said, the affected employees have been quarantined or isolated and are not able to return to their workplace. However, in many cases, they have been able to continue their work from home.