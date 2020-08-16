3rd Cherokee County high school to close temporarily after spike in COVID-19 cases

As of the last update on Friday, the district is reporting 122 positive COVID-19 cases between students, faculty and staff.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A third Cherokee County School District high school is closing due to the coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday, the superintendent announced Creekview High School is temporarily closing effective immediately and will tentatively reopen on Aug. 31.

Over the weekend, the number of positive cases at Creekview High School has increased to a total of 25, with 500 of its 1,800 in-person students now under precautionary quarantine, and additional tests pending that would significantly increase the quarantine total, they said.

"We understand these closings create hardships and are disappointing to students who want to learn in-person as well as their families, but these are necessary measures to avoid potential spread within our schools," the letter said.

Etowah High School and Woodstock High School are also temporarily closed for in-person learning.

"As we have said since we announced our reopening, we will not hesitate to quarantine students and close classrooms in an effort to continue operating school in-person for as long as possible," the letter said.

"We need everyone to work together to help us continue to operate schools in-person for the more than 31,000 students whose families want this choice and who have been sending their children to school since we reopened two weeks ago. What happens in our community outside of our schools impacts what happens inside our schools and our ability to keep schools open."

As of the last update on Friday, the district is reporting 122 positive COVID-19 cases between students, faculty and staff. More than 1,900 are in quarantine as a precaution.

