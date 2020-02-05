Cuomo on protesters: You have no right 'to jeopardize my health'

The governor says he's asking local police forces to enforce the mask order, and he's offering New York State Police if they need help.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday morning was asked about protests that we've seen in some places across the state, such as the one that just happened outside the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo.

Specifically, he was asked about the fact that so many people are gathering for these things without wearing masks, putting them at risk of spreading the virus further in the community.

"I'm not going to put dollar signs over human lives. I'm not going to do that. Not for my family and not for yours," Cuomo said. "But I understand their point of view, and I understand the First Amendment. You have an argument, you're going to make your argument, God bless America.

"You don't have a right to jeopardize my health. You want to jeopardize your health, God bless you. You don't have the right to jeopardize my health. The mask is not about your health. The mask is about my health, and my children's health."

Cuomo says he's asking local police forces to enforce the mask order, and he's offering state police if they need help.

On Friday, protesters were outside the Erie County Rath Building, calling on officials to reopen.

Dozens of people gathered with signs and flags. Protests were held across the country Friday, including in Albany, protesting stay-at-home orders.

While some states have begun the process to reopen, New York State is on 'pause' until at least May 15.

Last month protesters blocked Niagara Square with their vehicles to protest the governor's PAUSE order.