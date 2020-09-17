CVS announces 18 new COVID-19 test sites in Georgia opening Friday

ATLANTA — CVS Pharmacy announced on Thursday that it is adding 18 new sites to the 128 COVID-19 sites they already have open around the state of Georgia beginning this weekend, bringing the statewide total to 149.
The announcement of the new sites is in conjunction with the recent announcement by CVS that children 12 years of age and older are now eligible for COVID-19 testing at selected CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations nationwide.
Currently, most results from coronavirus tests taken at CVS locations across the nation are available within two-to-three days.
CVS points out these details:
- Patients will have to register for testing in advance at CVS.com.
- Minors, age 12 and older are now eligible for testing at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations.
- A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients.
- Patients age 12-to 15 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when coming to be tested.
- Self-swab tests are no cost for patients and available to individuals monitoring CDC criteria.
Here's a list of Georgia CVS locations offering COVID-19 testing:
The 18 new sites opening Friday, Sept. 18:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1036 East Forsyth Street, Americus, GA 31709
- CVS Pharmacy, 3030 Headland Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311
- CVS Pharmacy, 11685 Columbia Street, Blakely GA 31723
- CVS Pharmacy, 2605 Hamilton Road NE, Buford, GA 30519
- CVS Pharmacy, 511 North Main Street, Cedartown GA 30125
- CVS Pharmacy, 4110 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096
- CVS Pharmacy, 816 South Grant Street, Fitzgerald, GA 31750
- CVS Pharmacy, 1400 Park Hill Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501
- CVS Pharmacy, 6201 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, GA 30642
- CVS Pharmacy, 8895 Highway 29 South, Hull, GA 30646
- CVS Pharmacy, 4377 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, GA 30052
- CVS Pharmacy, 4585 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon, GA 31216
- CVS Pharmacy, 4250 Roswell Road. NE, Marietta, GA 30062
- CVS Pharmacy, 1870 Highway 81 East, McDonough, GA 30252
- CVS Pharmacy, 1960-A Main Street East, Snellville, GA 30078
- CVS Pharmacy, 100 Carriage Oaks Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290
- CVS Pharmacy, 5900 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, GA 31093
- CVS Pharmacy, 805 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
And the 128 CVS Pharmacy locations with test sites that were previously open:
- CVS Pharmacy, 4595 Highway 92, Acworth, GA 30102
- CVS Pharmacy, 609 North Westover Boulevard, Albany, GA 31707
- CVS Pharmacy, 10710 State Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022
- CVS Pharmacy, 9920 Jones Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30022
- CVS Pharmacy, 795 Oglethorpe Avenue, Athens, GA 30606
- CVS Pharmacy, 3595 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606
- CVS Pharmacy, 395 North Avenue, Athens, GA 30601
- CVS Pharmacy, 2555 Bolton Road, Atlanta, GA 30318
- CVS Pharmacy, 895 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30310
- CVS Pharmacy, 3615 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30319
- CVS Pharmacy, 680 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
- CVS Pharmacy, 2429 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311
- CVS Pharmacy, 1455 Moreland Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30316
- CVS Pharmacy, 3435 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
- CVS Pharmacy, 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
- CVS Pharmacy, 1610 Mount Vernon Road Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30338
- CVS Pharmacy, 439 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
- CVS Pharmacy, 2237 Cascade Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311-2832
- CVS Pharmacy, 3221 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
- CVS Pharmacy, 1685 Atlanta Highway NW, Auburn, GA 30011
- CVS Pharmacy, 1520 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909
- CVS Pharmacy, 2559 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta GA 30906
- CVS Pharmacy, 3231 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA 30909
- CVS Pharmacy, 2703 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30909
- CVS Pharmacy, 800 East West Connector SW, Austell, GA 30106
- CVS Pharmacy, 817 East Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, GA 31717
- CVS Pharmacy, 19 East Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513
- CVS Pharmacy, 5421 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick, GA 31523
- CVS Pharmacy, 1950 Buford Highway, Buford, GA 30518
- CVS Pharmacy, 402 North Wall Street, Calhoun, GA 30701
- CVS Pharmacy, 3785 Sixes Road, Canton, GA 30014
- CVS Pharmacy, 6120 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton, GA 30115
- CVS Pharmacy, 2125 Maple Street, Carrollton, GA 30117
- CVS Pharmacy, 13 North Tennessee Street, Cartersville, GA 30120
- CVS Pharmacy, 1622 S. Lumpkin Road, Columbus, GA 31903
- CVS Pharmacy, 4561 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904
- CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30019
- CVS Pharmacy, 3127 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31906
- CVS Pharmacy, 4432 Miller Road, Columbus, GA 31909
- CVS Pharmacy, 214 East 16th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015
- CVS Pharmacy, 4895 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040
- CVS Pharmacy, 2501 East Walnut Ave, Dalton, GA 30721
- CVS Pharmacy, 2791 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, GA 30721
- CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road, Dacula, GA 30019
- CVS Pharmacy, 2738 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30003
- CVS Pharmacy, 2586 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033
- CVS Pharmacy, 225 West Ponce DeLeon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
- CVS Pharmacy, 2458 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30032
- CVS Pharmacy, 3820 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30032
- CVS Pharmacy, 912 West Ward Street, Douglas, GA 31533
- CVS Pharmacy, 6031 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30134
- CVS Pharmacy, 1025 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021
- CVS Pharmacy, 2907 Main Street, East Point, GA 30344
- CVS Pharmacy, 535 Oak Street, Eastman, GA 31023
- CVS Pharmacy, 232 Elbert Street, Elberton, GA 30635
- CVS Pharmacy, 1044 Furys Ferry Road, Evans, GA 30809
- CVS Pharmacy, 5101 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809
- CVS Pharmacy, 480 Glynn Street, Fayetteville, GA 30214
- CVS Pharmacy, 104 Vineville Street, Fort Valley, GA 31030
- CVS Pharmacy, 736 South Hill Street, Griffin, GA 30224
- CVS Pharmacy, 869 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown, GA 30813
- CVS Pharmacy, 92 South Tallahassee Street, Hazelhurst, GA 31539
- CVS Pharmacy, 114 East General Screven Way, Hinesville, GA 31313
- CVS Pharmacy, 506 East 3rd Street, Jackson, GA 30233
- CVS Pharmacy, 266 East Church Street, Jasper, GA 30143
- CVS Pharmacy, 348 West Pine Street, Jesup, GA 31545
- CVS Pharmacy, 8139 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro, GA 30236
- CVS Pharmacy, 10307 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro, GA 30236
- CVS Pharmacy, 1402 Boone Street, Kingsland, GA 31548
- CVS Pharmacy, 1597 Hogansville Rd, LaGrange, GA 30241
- CVS Pharmacy, 1802 Roanoke Road, LaGrange, GA 30420
- CVS Pharmacy, 1187 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045
- CVS Pharmacy, 2650 Cruse Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
- CVS Pharmacy, 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway NW, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
- CVS Pharmacy, 2935 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
- CVS Pharmacy, 202 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045
- CVS Pharmacy, 1193 Highway 19 South, Leesburg, GA 31763
- CVS Pharmacy, 5575 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn, GA 30047
- CVS Pharmacy, 4358 Burns Road, Lilburn, GA 30047
- CVS Pharmacy, 4291 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204
- CVS Pharmacy, 100 East Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066
- CVS Pharmacy, 3930 Shallowford Road, Marietta, GA 30662
- CVS Pharmacy, 1172 Milford Church Road SW, Marietta, GA 30060
- CVS Pharmacy, 1390 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31204
- CVS Pharmacy, 4080 Bloomfield Road, Macon, GA 31206
- CVS Pharmacy, 1615 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA 31210
- CVS Pharmacy, 1271 Gray Highway, Macon GA 31211-1919
- CVS Pharmacy, 1544 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210
- CVS Pharmacy, 3527 Old Petersburg Road, Martinez, GA30907
- CVS Pharmacy, 2720 Highway 42 North, McDonough, GA 30253
- CVS Pharmacy, 2098 Highway 20 West, McDonough, GA 30253
- CVS Pharmacy, 423 South Wayne Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061
- CVS Pharmacy, 960 N. Columbus Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061
- CVS Pharmacy, 1027 South Main Street, Moultrie, GA 31768
- CVS Pharmacy, 6716 Mt. Zion Boulevard, Morrow, GA 30260
- CVS Pharmacy, 5095 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092
- CVS Pharmacy, 5304 North Buford Highway, Norcross, GA 30071
- CVS Pharmacy, 2324 US Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- CVS Pharmacy, 7055 Old National Highway, Riverdale, GA 30296
- CVS Pharmacy, 1201 Turner McCall Boulevard, Rome, GA 30161
- CVS Pharmacy, 1915 Maple Avenue SE, Rome, GA 30161
- CVS Pharmacy, 11710 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076
- CVS Pharmacy, 1380 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA 30075
- CVS Pharmacy, 206 South Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082
- CVS Pharmacy, 12012 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31419
- CVS Pharmacy, 712 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah, GA 31405
- CVS Pharmacy, 2055 East Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404
- CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31406
- CVS Pharmacy, 5690 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405
- CVS Pharmacy, 4345 South Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
- CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, GA 30080
- CVS Pharmacy, 3010 Centerville Highway 124, Snellville, GA 30039
- CVS Pharmacy, 1938 Scenic Highway, Snellville, GA 30278
- CVS Pharmacy, 441 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458
- CVS Pharmacy, 1144 South Indian Creek Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
- CVS Pharmacy, 9849 Rome Boulevard, Summerville, GA 30747
- CVS Pharmacy, 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024
- CVS Pharmacy, 104 West Franklin Street, Sylvester, GA 31791
- CVS Pharmacy, 14857 US Highway 19 South, Thomasville, GA 31792
- CVS Pharmacy, 109 W Hill Street, Thomson, GA 30824
- CVS Pharmacy, 320 E 20th Street, Tifton, GA 31794
- CVS Pharmacy, 959 Big A Road, Toccoa, GA 30577
- CVS Pharmacy, 2205 North Ashley Street, Valdosta, GA 31602
- CVS Pharmacy, 1201 First Street East, Vidalia, GA 30474
- CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- CVS Pharmacy, 920 East Robert Toombs Avenue, Washington, GA 30673
- CVS Pharmacy, 1800 Brunswick Highway, Waycross, GA 31501
- CVS Pharmacy, 317 South Liberty Street (NEC), Waynesboro, GA 30830