CVS announces 18 new COVID-19 test sites in Georgia opening Friday

ATLANTA — CVS Pharmacy announced on Thursday that it is adding 18 new sites to the 128 COVID-19 sites they already have open around the state of Georgia beginning this weekend, bringing the statewide total to 149.

The announcement of the new sites is in conjunction with the recent announcement by CVS that children 12 years of age and older are now eligible for COVID-19 testing at selected CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations nationwide.

Currently, most results from coronavirus tests taken at CVS locations across the nation are available within two-to-three days.

CVS points out these details:

Patients will have to register for testing in advance at CVS.com.

Minors, age 12 and older are now eligible for testing at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations.

A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients.

Patients age 12-to 15 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when coming to be tested.

Self-swab tests are no cost for patients and available to individuals monitoring CDC criteria.

Here's a list of Georgia CVS locations offering COVID-19 testing:

The 18 new sites opening Friday, Sept. 18:

CVS Pharmacy, 1036 East Forsyth Street, Americus, GA 31709

CVS Pharmacy, 3030 Headland Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311

CVS Pharmacy, 11685 Columbia Street, Blakely GA 31723

CVS Pharmacy, 2605 Hamilton Road NE, Buford, GA 30519

CVS Pharmacy, 511 North Main Street, Cedartown GA 30125

CVS Pharmacy, 4110 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096

CVS Pharmacy, 816 South Grant Street, Fitzgerald, GA 31750

CVS Pharmacy, 1400 Park Hill Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501

CVS Pharmacy, 6201 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, GA 30642

CVS Pharmacy, 8895 Highway 29 South, Hull, GA 30646

CVS Pharmacy, 4377 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, GA 30052

CVS Pharmacy, 4585 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon, GA 31216

CVS Pharmacy, 4250 Roswell Road. NE, Marietta, GA 30062

CVS Pharmacy, 1870 Highway 81 East, McDonough, GA 30252

CVS Pharmacy, 1960-A Main Street East, Snellville, GA 30078

CVS Pharmacy, 100 Carriage Oaks Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

CVS Pharmacy, 5900 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, GA 31093

CVS Pharmacy, 805 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088

And the 128 CVS Pharmacy locations with test sites that were previously open: