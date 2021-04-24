Dacula rallying to help restaurant owner in ICU with COVID-19

Community members are donating to Fat Cap BBQ as the restaurant's owner is in the ICU.

DACULA, Ga. — The community in Dacula is rallying support for a restaurant owner who has been hospitalized and is in the ICU with COVID-19.

A GoFundMe has so far raised nearly $7,000 of a $15,000 goal for the pitmaster and part-owner of Fat Cap BBQ.

His wife posted an update to GoFundMe on Friday that expressed thanks for the support, as well as an update on his condition.

"It has been a comfort to know that we have so many friends, customers and members of our community who care, and are doing so much for us," his wife, LeeAnne, wrote. "Steve is still in ICU. He is very weak and starting to get really down due to 'no visitation' policy (that’s a whole other story that has caused much mental distress for me as well) and just himself being aware of his overall condition right now."

An earlier post noted that Steve was hospitalized on Tuesday and transferred to the ICU on Wednesday.

According to the post, his "left lung still has the tube in it to keep it inflated and his right lung is completely filled with mucous/infection (pneumonia)" and he's "still struggling to breathe and can’t really talk much because it’s so exhausting and causes his oxygen level to drop."

"Right now, we are taking one day at a time and ask that you all please continue to pray that God deems him worthy, because he is, and makes him well again. We want our Steve & Daddy back," the post said. "Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts ♥️."

According to the organizer for the GoFundMe, Becky Turner, all the money raised will go to Steve and LeeAnne for lost revenue and medical expenses.