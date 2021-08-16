City of Dalton declares state of emergency due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Mayor David Pennington announced the declaration at Monday night's meeting.

"The state of emergency allows city agencies including the Dalton Fire Department and Dalton Police Department to provide personnel to Hamilton Medical Center to supplement their staffing needs," according to a news release.

The news release said that as of Monday afternoon, there were 63 patients at Hamilton Medical Center - 12 of which were in the intensive care unit. The mayor's declaration calls for the activation of the emergency operations plan to detail city personnel to the hospital staff.

The declaration comes on the same day Gov. Brian Kemp said the state will be providing additional support to hospitals. Kemp announced that the total number of state-supported hospital staff will be increased from 1,300 to 2,800, with many going to rural hospitals.

The governor added that he's been informed that 90% of Georgians hospitalized with COVID-19 are currently unvaccinated.