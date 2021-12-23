DeKalb County to activate 'code red' alert as COVID-19 continues to spread

This is the fourth time the county has used the emergency notification systems to inform residents and visitors about the pandemic.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — If you live in DeKalb County, your phone will be buzzing soon. Officials will be sending a 'code red' alert on Thursday through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) warning system.

The alert is to warn residents of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, they said.

“We want everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday, but we must be vigilant because of the surge in cases fueled by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

This is the fourth time the county has used the emergency notification systems to inform residents and visitors about the pandemic.

DeKalb County is urging residents and visitors to protect themselves and others by:

Getting vaccinated.

Wearing a mask in public places.

Practicing social distancing.

Avoiding large gatherings.

Getting tested.

The state has reported 84,817 confirmed cases and 1,265 deaths in DeKalb since the pandemic began, as of Dec. 22, 2021.

Statewide, there have been 1,322,940 cases confirmed since Dec. 22, an increase of 5,731 from just the day prior.

To sign up for CodeRED, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dema/codered.